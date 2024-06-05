VOSKER Secures USD $125 Million in Debt Financing to Propel Global Expansion

Montreal, Canada, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading partners include RBC, EDC and Scotiabank

Victoriaville, Canada – VOSKER, a leading provider of cutting-edge surveillance solutions, is excited to announce the successful closing of USD $125 million[1] in senior debt financing. The oversubscribed financing round marks a significant milestone for VOSKER, enabling the company to advantageously recapitalize its debt structure and strategically position itself for future growth initiatives.

Danny Angers, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of VOSKER, expressed his enthusiasm about the financing, stating, "This substantial debt financing represents a pivotal moment for VOSKER as we advance towards our ambitious goal of becoming a global champion in the surveillance technology industry. With this capital infusion, we have the means to execute tactical growth projects and solidify our position as an industry leader."

VOSKER expresses its gratitude to its capital providers, whose support have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. In particular, the company would like to extend its appreciation to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the largest bank in Canada based on market capitalization2, for spearheading the banking syndication and acting as the sole lead and bookrunner, and administrative agent. VOSKER also thanks Export Development Canada (EDC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), National Bank of Canada, and the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec for their commitment and confidence in VOSKER's vision.

“VOSKER is a long-standing EDC customer and we have witnessed first-hand their relentless pursuit to provide the world with innovative, reliable and sustainable surveillance solutions,” said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group. “Our continued financial support demonstrates our belief in their global growth and success over the long-term and is a reflection of their commitment to delivering value for their customers.”

Additionally, VOSKER acknowledges the invaluable support of its partners throughout the years. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP has played a key role as a trusted legal advisor, providing invaluable guidance and expertise. Deloitte Corporate Finance served as the main advisor, offering strategic insights, and facilitating the financing process seamlessly. McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as the Lenders' legal advisor, bringing forth constructive solutions to ensure the success of the transaction.

Furthermore, VOSKER extends its appreciation to its longstanding financial sponsors Caisse de Dépot et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), GardaWorld, and Stéphan Crétier, for their unwavering support in propelling VOSKER's journey towards global technology leadership.

About VOSKER:

VOSKER is a leading provider of innovative surveillance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today's security landscape. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service, VOSKER empowers businesses and individuals to protect what matters most. To learn more, visit www.vosker.com

[1] USD 110M Senior Secured Facilities + USD 15M Accordion

2 As of January 31, 2024

Attachment