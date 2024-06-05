Verizon declares quarterly dividend on June 5

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2024.



"Our commitment to delivering a consistent dividend reflects both our confidence in the strength of our cash flow and our dedication to creating value for our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We are focused on putting the Board in a position to raise the dividend again later this year, which we have done for 17 consecutive years.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.0 billion in cash dividend payments in 2023.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

eric.wilkens@verizon.com

201-572-9317