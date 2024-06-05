IZEA Welcomes Stephanie Hoppe as Head of Europe

ORLANDO, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it appointed Stephanie Hoppe as its Head of Europe. Hoppe brings a wealth of experience in influencer marketing and strategic business development, having previously held leadership roles at Captiv8 and Relatable. She has a proven track record of driving growth and expanding business footprints in the European region.



In her new role, Stephanie will lead the strategy and direction for IZEA’s European operations, inclusive of its operations in the United Kingdom.

“Stephanie’s expertise in delivering digital, performance, integrated and creator marketing campaigns aligns perfectly with overarching growth strategy,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and COO. “Her positive reputation as a ‘trusted advisor’ for leading brands and proven ability to drive business growth aligns perfectly with our corporate vision being the preeminent, multinational Creator Marketing organization.”

“Marketers suffer from an overchoice of agencies, insufficient differentiation between suppliers and a lack of transparency. Without an industry benchmark on what performance excellence looks like, it’s hard to choose an optimal creator marketing partner — until now,” Hoppe said. “IZEA is the original influencer marketing pioneer with over 17 years of experience and innovation in the industry. We are the only NASDAQ-listed creator marketing company and our robust capabilities in Europe, North America, APAC, and Oceania underscores IZEA’s genuine global reach and dedication to providing exceptional services across diverse markets.”

“IZEA’s strategic approach and pioneering generative AI in creator marketing are why we’re hired by the world’s largest brands and agencies and nearly half of the Fortune 50. I’m excited to lead this next phase of our expansion in Europe,” Hoppe added.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.co.uk . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.





Attachment