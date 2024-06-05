VPS AI Announces Strategic Partnership with Taiko: Ushering in a New Era of Blockchain Technology

NEW YORK, NY, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move, VPS AI has proudly announced the successful deployment of the first Validator Node for the Taiko Blockchain. This partnership signifies a major advancement in VPS AI's commitment to providing user-friendly and cost-effective solutions for the blockchain community.





Empowering the Taiko Community

The collaboration with Taiko focuses on creating accessible, industry-leading node deployment solutions. With minimal technical knowledge and setup requirements, the Taiko community can now easily deploy nodes and contribute to their Blockchain Ecosystem. The recent success in deploying the Taiko Node on VPS AI's platform, as guided by the official Taiko documentation, underscores this optimized process and dedication from both parties to advance the industry.

Live and Operational: The Taiko Node

The Taiko Node is now live and operational, playing a crucial role in validating transactions and producing new blocks. This deployment ensures the integrity and reliability of the Taiko blockchain, reinforcing its robust network.

Seamless Technical Implementation

Automated Setup: Leveraging Docker for smooth and consistent installation, the team followed the detailed steps provided in the Taiko documentation, ensuring a hassle-free setup.

Configuration: Proper configuration of the Taiko Node facilitates seamless operation and interaction within the network.

Cost Efficiency: Running this node on VPS AI costs approximately $204.76 per month, making it a highly cost-effective solution for maintaining network security and performance.

Cost Comparison with AWS: Deploying similar resources on AWS would significantly increase costs:

Instance Type: c5.2xlarge

vCPUs: 8

Memory: 16 GiB

Hourly Cost: $0.456

Monthly Cost: Approximately $332.88

EBS Storage: 2TB at $0.045 per GB-month, totaling approximately $90 monthly.

Total Monthly Cost on AWS: $422.88

This comparison highlights the economic efficiency of the VPS AI solution, offering substantial savings without compromising performance.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Future Collaborations

This deployment significantly enhances VPS AI's infrastructure, aligning perfectly with Taiko's vision of a robust and secure blockchain network. Looking to the future, VPS AI plans further collaborations, including marketing initiatives and partnerships that will continue to drive innovation and growth within the Taiko ecosystem.

Embrace the future of blockchain with VPS AI and Taiko. Together, they are building a more efficient and inclusive blockchain world.

What's Next?

VPS AI aims to extend these node integrations to many more blockchains and partners in the near future, solidifying its position as a leading provider of secure and efficient blockchain solutions.

Stay tuned for more updates as VPS AI continues to contribute to the Shibarium network and beyond.

About Taiko

Taiko is an Ethereum-equivalent (Type 1) ZK-EVM that seamlessly integrates with Ethereum, offering maximal compatibility without the need for additional compiling, reaudits, or new tooling. Built with community support and fully open-source, Taiko allows free use and modification of its source code. It demands no additional trust assumptions beyond those of Ethereum and features a permissionless, decentralized proposer/prover network from Day 1.

Twitter / X: https://x.com/taikoxyz

Website: https://taiko.xyz/

About VPS AI

VPS AI is a leading provider of decentralized cloud computing solutions, empowering individuals and enterprises with unrestricted access to high-performance computing resources. Built on blockchain technology, VPS AI offers enhanced controls, security, and reliability, revolutionizing the way we compute. Join us in shaping the future of cloud computing with VPS AI.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VPS_AI

Medium: https://medium.com/@vps_ai

Media Contact

Brand: VPS AI

Contact: Niklas Schutz

Email: Info@vpsai.io

Website: https://vpsai.io/

SOURCE: VPS AI