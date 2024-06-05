Stellantis N.V. Company Profile, 2024: Business Model, SWOT, M&A Activity, Strategic Partnerships, and Latest Developments with Data-Driven Insights

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stellantis N.V. - Company Profile and SWOT Analysis" swot analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stellantis N.V. - Company Profile and SWOT Analysis, is a source of comprehensive company data and information. The report covers the company's structure, operation, SWOT analysis, product and service offerings and corporate actions, providing a 360 degree view of the company.



Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis), formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is an automotive company, formed as a result of merger with PSA Group. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company also provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and third party financial institutions. Stellantis sells its vehicles under the Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and Vauxhall brands, among others. It markets related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under Mopar brand; sells luxury vehicles under Maserati brand; and operates a used car platform under Spoticar brand. It has operations in Europe, North and South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Stellantis is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



Scope

Detailed information on Stellantis N.V. required for business and competitor intelligence needs

A study of the major internal and external factors affecting Stellantis N.V. in the form of a SWOT analysis

An in-depth view of the business model of Stellantis N.V. including a breakdown and examination of key business segments

Intelligence on Stellantis NV's mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising, private equity transactions, and financial and legal advisors

News about Stellantis NV, such as business expansion, restructuring, and contract wins

Large number of easy-to-grasp charts and graphs that present important data and key trends

Reasons to Buy

Gain understanding of Stellantis N.V. and the factors that influence its strategies.

Track strategic initiatives of the company and latest corporate news and actions.

Assess Stellantis N.V. as a prospective partner, vendor or supplier.

Support sales activities by understanding your customers' businesses better.

Stay up to date on Stellantis NV's business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered

Company Snapshot Company Overview Overview and Key Facts Overview Key Facts Key Employees Key Employee Biographies Major Products and Services Company History Management Statement Locations and Subsidiaries Key Competitors Company Analysis Business Description SWOT Analysis SWOT Overview Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Corporate Financial Deals Activity Financial Deals Overview Targets and Partners Top Deals 2020 - 2024YTD* Advisors Top Legal Advisors Top Financial Advisors Mergers and Acquisitions Corporate Venturing Capital Raising Partnership Divestments Private Equity and Ownership Recent Developments News and Events Summary Business Expansion Contracts Corporate Governance Financial Deals Financial Performance Research & Development Strategy and Operations

For more information about this swot analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geghxs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.