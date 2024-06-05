Stellantis N.V. Company Profile, 2024: Business Model, SWOT, M&A Activity, Strategic Partnerships, and Latest Developments with Data-Driven Insights

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stellantis N.V. - Company Profile and SWOT Analysis" swot analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stellantis N.V. - Company Profile and SWOT Analysis, is a source of comprehensive company data and information. The report covers the company's structure, operation, SWOT analysis, product and service offerings and corporate actions, providing a 360 degree view of the company.

Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis), formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is an automotive company, formed as a result of merger with PSA Group. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company also provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and third party financial institutions. Stellantis sells its vehicles under the Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and Vauxhall brands, among others. It markets related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under Mopar brand; sells luxury vehicles under Maserati brand; and operates a used car platform under Spoticar brand. It has operations in Europe, North and South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Stellantis is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Scope

  • Detailed information on Stellantis N.V. required for business and competitor intelligence needs
  • A study of the major internal and external factors affecting Stellantis N.V. in the form of a SWOT analysis
  • An in-depth view of the business model of Stellantis N.V. including a breakdown and examination of key business segments
  • Intelligence on Stellantis NV's mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising, private equity transactions, and financial and legal advisors
  • News about Stellantis NV, such as business expansion, restructuring, and contract wins
  • Large number of easy-to-grasp charts and graphs that present important data and key trends

Key Topics Covered

  1. Company Snapshot
  2. Company Overview
  3. Overview and Key Facts
  4. Overview
  5. Key Facts
  6. Key Employees
  7. Key Employee Biographies
  8. Major Products and Services
  9. Company History
  10. Management Statement
  11. Locations and Subsidiaries
  12. Key Competitors
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Business Description
  15. SWOT Analysis
  16. SWOT Overview
  17. Strengths
  18. Weaknesses
  19. Opportunities
  20. Threats
  21. Corporate Financial Deals Activity
  22. Financial Deals Overview
  23. Targets and Partners
  24. Top Deals 2020 - 2024YTD*
  25. Advisors
  26. Top Legal Advisors
  27. Top Financial Advisors
  28. Mergers and Acquisitions
  29. Corporate Venturing
  30. Capital Raising
  31. Partnership
  32. Divestments
  33. Private Equity and Ownership
  34. Recent Developments
  35. News and Events Summary
  36. Business Expansion
  37. Contracts
  38. Corporate Governance
  39. Financial Deals
  40. Financial Performance
  41. Research & Development
  42. Strategy and Operations

