Chile Ecommerce Market Databook 2024, Featuring Falabella, Lider, Paris.cl, Ripley, McDonald's, Papa John's, PedidosYa, Rappi, Uber Eats, booking.com, Cabify, DiDi Taxi, Etiner and Recorrido

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce market in Chile is expected to grow by 9.83% on annual basis to reach US$12.9 billion in 2024. The Chilean E-commerce market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.54% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in Chile will increase from US$11.8 billion in 2023 to reach US$17.3 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Chile. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Chile.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Chile.

Company Coverage:

Easy.cl

Falabella

Lider

Paris.cl

Ripley

McDonald's

Papa John's

PedidosYa

Rappi

Uber Eats

booking.com

Cabify

DiDi Taxi

Etiner

Recorrido

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Chile Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Chile User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Chile Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Chile Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Coles, Kmart, Myer, Woolworths)

Chile Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Expedia, Lux Group, Shebah, Uber Taxi, Webjet)

Chile Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Deliveroo, Doordash, Menulog, OpenTable, Uber Eats)

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Chile Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Cross Border

Domestic

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Mobile

Desktop

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Chile Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Chile Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1172ab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.