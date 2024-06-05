Global Bifold Doors Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2032

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bifold Doors Market Report by Material, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bifold doors market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. There is a rising requirement for efficient doors that offer high insulation and heat retention in houses and offices, which is leading to the widespread adoption of bifold doors. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for modernized interior designs and extensive investments in home remodeling and renovation activities are providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of bifold doors in aesthetically appealing designs with high-gloss finishing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



These premium quality bifold doors are customized as per the requirements of the consumer and are widely used in hotels and restaurants to enhance the overall ambiance of the enclosed space. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AG Millworks, Andersen Corporation, Clearview Bi-folding Doors Limited, Euramax Solutions Ltd., JELD-WEN Inc., Kloeber UK Ltd., LaCantina Doors, Marvin Lumber and Cedar Company, Nana Wall Systems Inc., Origin Frames Ltd., Pella Corporation, The Bi-Folding Door Company and TWR Trade Frames Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global bifold doors market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global bifold doors market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global bifold doors market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bifold doors market?

What is the breakup of the global bifold doors market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the global bifold doors market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global bifold doors market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global bifold doors market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global bifold doors market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global







Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bifold doors market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on material, application and end user.



Breakup by Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Interior Doors

Exterior Doors

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47vu2p

