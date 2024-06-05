Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 4.13 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fibromyalgia treatment market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 4.13 billion by 2032. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.



Report Highlights:

Development of innovative treatment options for Fibromyalgia.

Growing demand for Fibromyalgia treatment augments the market growth.

Medications reported the largest 68% market share in 2023.

Retail pharmacies were the dominant distributors with a 54% market share in 2023.

North America with 40% market share was the prominent market contributor in 2023.



About 4 million adults in the United States, which is roughly 2% of the adult population, are impacted by fibromyalgia. While the exact cause of this condition remains unknown, effective treatment and management options are available. As the demand for treatment grows, researchers are venturing beyond traditional medications to explore innovative approaches for treating fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a condition where people have long-term muscle pain all over their body. They also often feel tired, have trouble thinking clearly, and may experience emotional and other physical symptoms. Doctors aren't sure what causes it or exactly how it works in the body. Even though people with fibromyalgia feel pain in their muscles and soft tissues, there's no sign of inflammation in those areas.

Ongoing research shows that fibromyalgia is a condition linked to how the body handles pain, known as central sensitization syndrome. It's more common in women than in men, with about 6.4% of people in the United States affected (7.7% in women and 4.9% in men).

Studies in Europe and South America found rates ranging from 3.3% to 8.3%.

Fibromyalgia tends to increase with age. Between 20 to 55 years old, it's often the main reason for widespread muscle pain in women. Teenagers can also have fibromyalgia at similar rates to adults. And in specialized pain clinics, over 40% of patients meet the criteria for fibromyalgia.



If someone already has a rheumatic disease, they have a higher chance of getting fibromyalgia. Doctors suggest using both non-drug treatments and medications for most fibromyalgia patients. Some people might find relief with non-drug treatments alone. Certain antidepressants and anticonvulsants have been shown to help with fibromyalgia pain. These include drugs like amitriptyline, duloxetine, and pregabalin. The US FDA has approved pregabalin, duloxetine, and milnacipran specifically for treating fibromyalgia. Therapy usually starts with antidepressants. If those don't work well, an anticonvulsant or another type of antidepressant may be tried. In more severe cases where fatigue, depression, or sleep problems are very bad, an anticonvulsant or a different antidepressant might be recommended.

Support programs and groups are available to help fibromyalgia patients find information and support to manage their health. New technology like mobile apps, wearable devices, and telemedicine is also changing how fibromyalgia is treated. These tools make it easier for patients to track their symptoms, talk to their doctors, and get treatment no matter where they are.

Governments around the world know it’s important to teach people about fibromyalgia, a kind of long-lasting pain that lots of folks have. They want to find it early and treat it fast to make life better for those who have it. They do this by talking about it in public, teaching people about it, and training doctors to recognize it. The government teams up with doctors and groups that help people with fibromyalgia to make sure everyone gets the support they need.

Awareness Makes Treatment Easier

Fibromyalgia is a syndrome that affects more women than men. In the United States, about 6.4% of adults have fibromyalgia, with higher rates among women at 7.7% compared to men at 4.9%. To help people with fibromyalgia live better lives, it's important to find treatments that work for each person's unique symptoms. This might mean trying different medicines, therapies, or lifestyle changes. Scientists are working hard to understand what causes fibromyalgia and how to treat it better.

For instance,

An online survey was conducted among university students across various universities in Egypt. This study aimed to explore the prevalence and factors contributing to fibromyalgia among students, as well as it is influence on their quality of life-related to health.



Because fibromyalgia is becoming more common around the world, there's a greater need for treatments that can help manage its symptoms and make life easier for those with the condition. Doctors are realizing that not everyone with fibromyalgia responds to the same treatments. So, they're focusing on creating personalized plans for each patient.

Companies that make medications are investing in research to find new drugs that can help with fibromyalgia. They're also looking into using existing drugs in new ways to treat its symptoms. Alternative treatments like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation are becoming more popular for fibromyalgia because they can help people feel better.

As people understand fibromyalgia better, there's less stigma around it, and more people are seeking help for their symptoms. Support groups and programs are popping up to help people with fibromyalgia learn about their condition and find the right treatments.

Doctors, researchers, and drug companies are working together to come up with new ways to help people with fibromyalgia feel better. There's a lot of progress happening in treating fibromyalgia. More people are learning about it, and doctors are finding better ways to help those who have it.

Researchers are Exploring Beyond Usual Medicines for New Fibromyalgia Treatments

When Scientists find new ways to help people with fibromyalgia feel better, it means more options for patients and doctors. These treatments can include things like new medications, different kinds of therapy, or even lifestyle changes. As more options become available, more people might seek help for their fibromyalgia symptoms, leading to a bigger market for the treatment.

For instance,

In May 2022, NeuroMetrix announced that its Quell neuromodulation device has been granted FDA de novo approval. The device is authorized to help alleviate symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults experiencing high pain sensitivity.



When there are new treatments, it often means better outcomes for patients, which can encourage even more people to seek help. This creates a cycle where fibromyalgia treatments keep growing as researchers continue to find new ways to help those affected by the condition.

Emerging treatments for fibromyalgia prioritize easing symptoms and enhancing patients' well-being. Certain complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) approaches have demonstrated potential in this regard.

Mind-body techniques like biofeedback, hypnosis, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) have helped manage fibromyalgia symptoms when used alongside other treatments.

Acupuncture is sometimes used for fibromyalgia.

Chiropractic and massage are types of manipulative therapies that some people with fibromyalgia try, but there isn't strong evidence to show they're effective.

Yoga, tai chi, and meditation are also used as part of treatments for fibromyalgia to help people feel better overall.

Wrongly Diagnosing a Condition Can be Hard on Patients Emotionally

Misdiagnosis happens when doctors mistake one condition for another. With fibromyalgia, this can be a big problem because of this, many people with fibromyalgia don’t get the right diagnosis at 1st. they might go through a long process of trying different treatments for conditions they don’t have, which can be frustrating and tiring.

For instance,

Someone with fibromyalgia might have widespread pain, fatigue, and trouble sleeping, which are symptoms of other conditions. So, doctors might 1st think its something else and try treatment for those conditions. But if those treatments don’t work, or if the symptoms get worse, they might consider fibromyalgia as a possibility later on.



Almost 40% of the 1,000 respondents in the UK survey were unaware of fibromyalgia, and another 23% were unsure if they knew what it was. This is in line with the rising number of searches for the condition over time.

This delay in getting the right diagnosis can mean a delay in starting the right treatment. Meanwhile, the person with fibromyalgia is dealing with ongoing symptoms and might not get the support they need. It can also lead to unnecessary tests, doctor visits, and medications, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

Misdiagnosis can take an emotional toll on patients. They might feel frustrated, confused, or even start to doubt themselves because they are not getting better despite trying different treatments. This can affect their mental health and overall well-being. Healthcare providers need to know the usual signs of fibromyalgia and think about it as a possible diagnosis, especially if other conditions have been ruled out or if symptoms keep going even with treatment. Teaching people and spreading awareness about fibromyalgia through campaigns can also help stop misdiagnosis by telling both healthcare workers and the public about what fibromyalgia is and how it's different from other illnesses.

Geographical Landscape

In North America, the landscape for fibromyalgia treatment varies depending on where you are. In metro cities, there are usually more options for treatment, like specialized doctors and clinics that focus on conditions like fibromyalgia. These places often have access to the latest treatments and therapies. Another thing to consider is insurance coverage. In some places, insurance might cover certain treatments for fibromyalgia, while in others, it might not. This can affect people's ability to afford treatment and access the care they need. while North America generally has a good healthcare system with many resources available, the geographical landscape can still impact how easily people can access fibromyalgia treatment. Healthcare providers and policymakers need to consider these factors when trying to improve care for people with fibromyalgia across different regions.

In various countries across the Asia Pacific region, attitudes and beliefs about chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia may differ. Some cultures may hold stigmatized views towards chronic illnesses, impacting how healthcare providers and society perceive and treat fibromyalgia patients. In places like Japan and South Korea, where healthcare is advanced, people with fibromyalgia can easily see doctors, get tests done, and choose from different treatments like medicines and therapies. In these countries, more doctors and people know about fibromyalgia, which can lead to better care and results for patients. In developing areas of the Asia Pacific region, getting specialized care for fibromyalgia can be hard. Patients might struggle to reach healthcare facilities, get diagnosed quickly, or find the right treatments.

Competitive Landscape

In the market for treating fibromyalgia, many companies are competing to offer solutions. These include medications, therapies, and other products aimed at easing symptoms and improving patients' lives. Each company tries to stand out by offering effective treatments and addressing the specific needs of fibromyalgia patients. As more companies enter the market, there's a greater variety of options available to patients, leading to increased competition and innovation in the field.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Zydus Cadila received final FDA approval to market Nortryptiline Hydrochloride Capsule USP for the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression.

Zydus Cadila received final FDA approval to market Nortryptiline Hydrochloride Capsule USP for the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression. In May 2022, Lupin received FDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules, an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) intended to market a generic form of Lyrica capsules. It helps with fibromyalgia treatment.

Lupin received FDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules, an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) intended to market a generic form of Lyrica capsules. It helps with fibromyalgia treatment. In January 2023, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Orion Corporation inked a long-term license agreement for the marketing of some of Amneal's complex generic medicines in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.



Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Aptinyx Inc.



Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Segments

By Treatment Type

Medications Pain Relievers Anti-depressants Anti-seizure Drugs

Therapies Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Counselling



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



