Pizza Nova delivers cheque for $217,874 to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario

Toronto, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova has proven yet again that its customers love to dip’n give for Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario. Domenic Primucci, the company’s president, visited Variety Village on June 4 to present a cheque for a record-breaking $217,874 to Karen Stintz, the charity’s CEO, as part of a fundraiser that raises proceeds through the sale of their dipping sauces.

“The best part of this fundraiser is seeing the smiles on people’s faces, from our guests who appreciate the opportunity to give, to the children who understand the love that drives it,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “We are grateful to everyone, especially our franchisees, employees, guests, and partners, for their unwavering support of this campaign.”

Throughout the month of May, Pizza Nova directs a portion of proceeds from each dip sold to the That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign, which helps to enrich the lives of children through Variety’s programming. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the partnership, which has accumulated more than $2.7 million to support children in need.

“Pizza Nova has been a strong supporter of Variety since 1999,” said Karen Stintz, CEO of Variety. “This generous donation will enable us to help more children play, develop life skills, and receive the support they need. This partnership has grown so much over the last 25 years, and we are eager to continue to partner with a company that so passionately shares our values.”

Variety enriches the lives of thousands of children with physical and mental disabilities through its accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a welcoming community where everyone is included.

For more information on the fundraiser and on Pizza Nova, please visit pizzanova.com.

– 30 –

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Variety – the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 75 years Variety – the Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit varietyontario.ca

Attachment