ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 5 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023
|99.68%
|0.32%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023
|97.22%
|2.78%
|3
|Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company
|98.30%
|1.70%
|4
|Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company
|98.35%
|1.65%
|5
|Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|97.34%
|2.66%
|6
|Elect David Benda as a Director of the Company
|98.45%
|1.55%
|7
|Elect Peter Moorhouse as a Director of the Company
|98.45%
|1.55%
|8
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.22%
|0.78%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.21%
|0.79%
|10
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.57%
|1.43%
|11
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.48%
|4.52%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.94%
|1.06%
|13
|Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings
|97.76%
|2.24%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.
5 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850