AGM Statement

| Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 5 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202399.68%0.32%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202397.22%2.78%
3Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company98.30%1.70%
4Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company98.35%1.65%
5Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company97.34%2.66%
6Elect David Benda as a Director of the Company98.45%1.55%
7Elect Peter Moorhouse as a Director of the Company98.45%1.55%
8To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.22%0.78%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.21%0.79%
10To approve the authority to allot shares98.57%1.43%
11To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.48%4.52%
12Authority to purchase own shares98.94%1.06%
13Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings97.76%2.24%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

5 June 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850