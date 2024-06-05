ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 5 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 99.68% 0.32% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023 97.22% 2.78% 3 Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company 98.30% 1.70% 4 Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company 98.35% 1.65% 5 Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 97.34% 2.66% 6 Elect David Benda as a Director of the Company 98.45% 1.55% 7 Elect Peter Moorhouse as a Director of the Company 98.45% 1.55% 8 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 99.22% 0.78% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.21% 0.79% 10 To approve the authority to allot shares 98.57% 1.43% 11 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 95.48% 4.52% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 98.94% 1.06% 13 Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings 97.76% 2.24%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

5 June 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850