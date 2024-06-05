American Family Insurance Announces Newest Addition to its Brand Partnership Program





Love to make first appearance at the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament this weekend

MADISON, Wis., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Family Insurance announced today Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers quarterback, has signed on as the company’s newest brand ambassador. Jordan becomes the latest addition to this group of fearless dreamers, who will continue the company’s strategy of promoting and championing the dreams of its customers, communities and employees. Each brand ambassador reinforces the brand’s mission to inspire people to find, follow and achieve their dreams. Other ambassadors include Derek Jeter, Christian Yelich, the Scott Brothers and Kathy Ireland, among others.

Love will make his debut, on behalf of the brand, this weekend on Sunday, June 9th where he will engage with fans at the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament.

“Inspiring our customers and communities to dream fearlessly is part of our DNA,” said Sherina Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at American Family Insurance. “Jordan Love has shown his dedication to family, resilience, and achievement – all traits that align with the company’s core values and fearless dreamers everywhere. We couldn’t think of a better person to join our family.”

The 25-year-old completed his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback and has already gained tremendous success on behalf of the team. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2020 as a first round NFL draft pick and has been credited with helping to turn the season around for the Packers, ultimately leading the team to end the season in second place within the National Football Conference - North Division.

"I am honored and flattered to have been invited to serve as one of American Family Insurance's brand ambassadors," said Love. "American Family is a cornerstone of the Wisconsin community just as it is a cornerstone in helping people realize their dreams."

“As a young, emerging talent, American Family Insurance is thrilled to welcome Love as the company’s newest brand ambassador,” says Bill Westrate, American Family Insurance Chair and CEO. “He not only embodies our commitment to the pursuit of dreams but will help the company reach our constantly evolving customer-base.”

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE GROUP

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance Group is the nation’s 12th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 243 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance Group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has nearly 13,000 employees nationwide.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The American Family Insurance Championship was created in 2016 by American Family Insurance, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR player and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. Since its inception, the championship and associated events have raised more than $17 million for the American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities. The 2024 championship will be held June 1-9, with tournament play June 7-9, at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information: Web: www.amfamchampionship.com ; Twitter: @AmFamChampionship; Facebook: American Family Insurance Championship; Instagram: amfamchampionship; TikTok: @AmFamChampionship. #AmFamChamp

