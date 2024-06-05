KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 4 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 99.91% 0.09% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023 96.11% 3.89% 3 Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 98.12% 1.88% 4 Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company 98.75% 1.25% 5 Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company 99.08% 0.92% 6 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 99.29% 0.71% 7 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.53% 0.47% 8 To approve the authority to allot shares 98.46% 1.54% 9 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.08% 3.92% 10 Authority to purchase own shares 95.71% 4.29% 11 Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings 96.34% 3.66%

Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY .

5 June 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850