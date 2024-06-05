KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 4 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023
|99.91%
|0.09%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023
|96.11%
|3.89%
|3
|Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|98.12%
|1.88%
|4
|Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|98.75%
|1.25%
|5
|Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company
|99.08%
|0.92%
|6
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.29%
|0.71%
|7
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.53%
|0.47%
|8
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.46%
|1.54%
|9
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.08%
|3.92%
|10
|Authority to purchase own shares
|95.71%
|4.29%
|11
|Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings
|96.34%
|3.66%
Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.
5 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850