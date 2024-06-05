AGM Statement

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 4 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202399.91%0.09%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202396.11%3.89%
3Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company98.12%1.88%
4Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company98.75%1.25%
5Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company99.08%0.92%
6To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.29%0.71%
7To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.53%0.47%
8To approve the authority to allot shares98.46%1.54%
9To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.08%3.92%
10Authority to purchase own shares95.71%4.29%
11Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings96.34%3.66%

Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

5 June 2024

