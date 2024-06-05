RIBER: Denial of unfounded rumours circulating on the Internet





Denial of unfounded rumours circulating on the Internet

Bezons (France), May 14, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, categorically denies the allegations circulating on the Internet and relayed on certain stock market forums concerning the existence of a strategic cooperation agreement with a Chinese company and the acquisition of MBE 8000 systems by this company.

RIBER formally denies all this “information” and strongly protests against the misuse of its name and the damage to its reputation.

RIBER points out that it conducts its business in full compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and that only the information disseminated via its regulated professional wire and included on its website is authentic.

RIBER is currently examining all possible legal actions in response to the dissemination of this false information.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER: Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS: Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment