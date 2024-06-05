Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 27 to May 31, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, June 5, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM MAY 27 TO MAY 31, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 28/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19,030 85.8167 XPAR 28/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,238 85.8135 CEUX 28/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,585 85.8698 TQEX 28/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,230 85.7957 AQEU 29/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,912 85.6114 XPAR 29/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,001 85.5198 CEUX 29/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,599 85.4466 TQEX 29/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,981 85.4635 AQEU 30/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 11,037 85.8361 XPAR 30/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,748 85.8444 CEUX 30/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,386 85.7891 TQEX 30/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,305 85.7982 AQEU 31/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,307 86.1845 XPAR 31/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,771 86.2022 CEUX 31/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,678 86.1024 TQEX 31/05/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,573 86.0965 AQEU Total 123,381 85.8088

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

