DP World Honoured with 2023 Blue Circle Award in Energy Conservation at the Port of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces it has received the prestigious 2023 Blue Circle Award for Energy Action. Presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), the award recognizes DP World’s commitment and dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of its terminal operations at the Port of Vancouver.

The VFPA’s annual Blue Circle Awards recognize shipping and cruise companies, and terminal and marine operators who make outstanding commitments to port sustainability, and show leadership around reducing emissions and underwater noise, and energy conservation. Award winners are those with exceptional participation in the port authority’s Energy Action and EcoAction programs, which encourage port operators and customers to pursue sustainability and show environmental leadership. The Energy Action category recognizes port terminals and tenants that develop comprehensive energy management plans, adopt energy-efficient measures, and implement energy-conservation practices.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Receiving the 2023 Blue Circle Award underscores DP World’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. We are proud to play our part in reducing the environmental impact of port operations and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for the Port of Vancouver and beyond.”

Peter Xotta, President and CEO of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “We are proud to honour DP World Vancouver and other esteemed recipients for the remarkable strides they’ve taken mitigating and reducing the environmental impacts, emissions, and energy consumption of Canada’s trade. Congratulations to all Blue Circle Award recipients for showing leadership and commitment when it comes to integrating sustainability into their operations.”

DP World is joined by fellow Energy Action Program recipients Cascadia Port Management Corporation, Viterra Pacific Elevators, GCT Canada, Seaspan Shipyards, and Pure Industrial. The Blue Circle Awards were formally presented at a Customer Recognition and Blue Circle Award Reception held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

