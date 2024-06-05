Qlik and Snowflake Deepen Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® , a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 expanded capabilities with the Snowflake Data Cloud through its adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI. This strategic development enriches Qlik's capabilities, leveraging Cortex AI functions, including vectoring, embedding, and completions within the RAG architecture. Announced during Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, this collaboration further validates Qlik’s position at the forefront of AI-driven analytics, enabling businesses to both build and act on trusted, AI-ready data foundations.



Further deepening its integration with Snowflake, Qlik now enables customers to harness the full potential of Cortex AI for advanced AI-driven analytics. This powerful partnership goes beyond traditional data handling, providing tools for dynamic, AI-powered applications. Qlik’s innovative approach allows enterprises to embed deep learning into their data workflows, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency with capabilities such as real-time predictive analytics and intelligent data insights.

Qlik's integration now optimizes SAP data management with Snowflake, enhancing data ingestion, transformation, and analytics. Utilizing Cortex AI and Qlik's analytics, it streamlines data cleansing and allows modified data to be written back into SAP, improving operational and analytical efficiencies. This shift from batch processing to interactive, AI-driven applications marks a significant advancement in how enterprises leverage data for dynamic insights.

Organizations can maximize the value of their enterprise data by embracing new data products approach to create curated, domain-specific data products from Snowflake datasets. By leveraging AI for faster and more efficient data product curation, quality profiling and semantic-based analysis is executed using User Defined Functions (UDFs) within Snowflake – without the need to move data. This approach enhances data sovereignty and streamlines compliance, making it easier for businesses to adhere to global data protection regulations. To further accelerate use-case delivery, business users, including the emerging role of Data Product Managers, can seamlessly create and consume data products all while benefiting from Snowflake's powerful compute capabilities behind the scenes.

Building on the advancements with Cortex AI and SAP data integration, Qlik also announced a new integration with Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming. This enhancement allows for real-time data streaming capabilities that significantly improve the ingestion and immediacy of data analytics. Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming is a powerful streaming technology that allows data to be constantly updated and available for analysis, enabling businesses to react swiftly to new information and gain insights with unprecedented speed.

"We're excited about our evolving partnership with Qlik," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This collaboration strengthens how our joint customers integrate and analyze their data. With Qlik utilizing Cortex AI for enriched analytics and Snowpipe Streaming for near real-time data streaming, they’re making faster insights and more robust data operations possible, all within Snowflake’s secure environment. It's a practical step forward in simplifying data complexities for our customers."

"Integrating Qlik with Snowflake has significantly advanced our analytics capabilities," said Babu Kuttala, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at ABB. "This partnership has streamlined our data management, allowing us to leverage real-time analytics effectively. We can now quickly transform and analyze data across our systems, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. This shift has been crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in our industry."

David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Qlik, commented on the advanced integration capabilities, "The extension of our collaboration with Snowflake, illustrates our commitment to relentlessly innovate. Our latest enhancements in AI capabilities leveraging Snowflake Cortex AI, combined with the operational agility provided by Snowpipe Streaming, equip our customers with the most advanced tools to drive meaningful business outcomes. This holistic approach ensures that our clients can maximize the value derived from every piece of data."

Discover how the enhanced capabilities of Qlik can revolutionize your data management and analytics strategies within the Snowflake environment. For more detailed information and to start leveraging these advanced tools, visit our information page: https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/snowflake .

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

