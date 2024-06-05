Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – May 31, 2024





Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers



Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)

Website : www.phaxiam.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights



December 31, 2023 6 075 105 6 226 982 6 226 733 January 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 227 002 6 226 753 February 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 951 6 226 702 March 29, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 938 6 226 689 April 30, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 932 6 226 683 May 31, 2024 6 075 105 6 226 989 6 226 740

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

