First Jar Lid Innovation in 80 Years Makes Appearance at KeHE Holiday Show in Chicago

DAYTON, Ohio, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), today announces that Chilau Foods will be displaying the EEASY Lid – the first jar lid innovation in 80 years – at the KeHE Holiday Show on June 12-13 in Chicago, Illinois.



CCT is the founder of the EEASY Lid – a jar lid innovation designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than traditional steel lids, but just as durable.

KeHE’s award winning food trade shows offer opportunities to explore the latest emerging brands and new products to hit the marketplace. The 2024 Holiday Show allows for both established and emerging brands to connect with key buyers for independent or chain retail stores.

Chilau Foods – a rapidly growing food brand known for its Southern-inspired stew and boil bases – will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at the show.

Last year, Chilau Foods partnered with CCT to use the revolutionary EEASY Lid on its products, providing its customers with a new level of accessibility. Chilau’s products are currently available in stores across the U.S., including Winn-Dixie, Market Street, Albertsons, United Supermarkets and more. The EEASY Lid will be available on Chilau Foods products in more than 250 stores later this month.

“Accessibility should not have to be a luxury – innovative solutions like the EEASY Lid can set a new standard in food packaging that puts consumer needs first,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “Attending the KeHE Holiday Show with Chilau Foods is an excellent opportunity for us to continue breaking into the marketplace while emphasizing the importance of accessible packaging.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

In addition to Chilau Foods’ upcoming availability, the EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in over 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores this year.

Chilau Foods will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at booth #3083.

For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design award. CCT’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than and as durable as traditional steel lids. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid.com .

Media Contact

Hannah Conley

Uproar PR for CCT

hconley@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102