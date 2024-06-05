DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Perion Network

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Perion Network Ltd. (“Perion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PERI) and reminds investors of the June 17, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Perion To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Perion between February 9, 2021 and April 5, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/PERI.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Perion’s search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion’s long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion’s search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; (4) Perion’s AI technology and Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion’s search advertising revenue; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Perion’s search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

On April 8, 2024, Perion announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2024, disclosing that it now expects revenue in the range of $590-$610 million, down from previously expressed expectations of $860-$880 million. The Company attributed the revision to a drop in search advertising pricing due to changes made by Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

On this news, Perion’s stock price fell $8.61, or 40.8%, to close at $12.50 per share on April 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Perion’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

