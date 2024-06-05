Real Intent Announces Sentry — Hardware Security Sign-Off at Scale

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced Sentry, a high performance, high capacity, hardware security static sign-off tool to protect designs against potential security vulnerabilities. Sentry enables early hardware security sign-off at scale – supporting a hundred million gates with fast runtimes.



Sentry plays a crucial role in maintaining the security and integrity of data on hardware devices. It serves as a safeguard against security breaches, providing a multi-faceted approach to data protection. It analyzes data movement within the hardware, ensuring all paths adhere to stringent security protocols.

Multiple Security Specifications Covered in a Single Run

In a single run, the tool performs meticulous path verifications simultaneously across multiple security specifications:

Data integrity – verifies that secure data transfers between protected domains without any corruption or unauthorized access

– verifies that secure data transfers between protected domains without any corruption or unauthorized access Leakage prevention – ensures sensitive data cannot reach unauthorized domains where it could be compromised

– ensures sensitive data cannot reach unauthorized domains where it could be compromised Interference safeguarding – stops unauthorized data from reaching and interfering with secure domains



Sentry Hardware Security Sign-Off -- Enables Shift Left

Sentry’s tremendous speed and scalability enable designers and security architects to incorporate hardware security sign-off early -- as part of the RTL design process. Sentry’s multi-core parallel processing gives it a runtime of only minutes for one million gates; it can run a 100 million gate design in a couple of hours.

Due to the tool’s efficient setup process, it only takes a few days for engineers to create a custom set of security rules. Sentry also includes automated security checks, such as finite state machine, design, and sequential checks. Additionally, Real Intent customers can fully leverage their existing tool setup from other Real Intent tools.

Sentry has integrated debug, with root cause analysis that identifies the precise cone of logic associated with each violation. It highlights the signal’s relevant path in the design schematic and waveform, with links back to the RTL source code.

Hardware Security Paramount to System Security

Data paths serve as the information conduits within a hardware system, making them prime targets for malicious actors seeking unauthorized access or data manipulation. Ensuring hardware data path security is essential to a comprehensive system security strategy.

“With today’s hardware devices increasingly interconnected, ensuring hardware security is even more critical,” said Prakash Narain, president and CEO of Real Intent. “A breach could potentially compromise the entire network, leading to cascading security threats and widespread impact.

Narain continued, “By using Sentry to proactively analyze and sign-off on hardware security as an intrinsic part of RTL sign-off, designers and security architects can identify and eliminate vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.”

For more information, please visit Sentry — Hardware Security Sign-Off.

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its static sign-off product capabilities include multi-mode clock domain crossing; multi-scenario reset domain crossing; multi-test mode DFT; multi-policy RTL linting, hardware security, connectivity & glitch, and formal linting. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.