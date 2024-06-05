Press release

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of 5 June 2024

. Adoption of all the resolutions submitted to the shareholder approval at MRM’s General Meeting, including:

Approval of the cash dividend payout to shareholders of €1.30 per share in respect of 2023 financial year

Ratification of the appointment of Louis Bourrousse as director

Appointment of Thierry Lacaze as independent director

Paris, 5 June 2024: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR00140085W6), a real estate company specialising in retail property, announced the adoption of all the resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting held today in Paris, chaired by Louis Bourrousse, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the resolutions put forward were approved by shareholders by a very large majority, including:

A cash payout to shareholders of €1.30 per share in respect of 2023 financial year. The planned ex-dividend date is 10 June 2024 and payment will be made on 12 June 2024;

Ratification of the appointment as director of Louis Bourrousse, co-opted by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 12 December 2023, replacing François de Varenne; The appointment of Thierry Lacaze as independent director, replacing Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet.







A quorum of 74,61% was reached, representing a total of 2 389 900 shares. Detailed results of the votes on resolutions can be found on www.mrminvest.com

Changes to MRM’s governance

As a result of those votes, the composition of the Board of Directors is now as follows:

Louis Bourrousse, Chairman of the Board of Directors and director;

SCOR SE, director, represented by Carole De Rozières;

Altarea, director, represented by Rodrigo Clare;

Thierry Lacaze, independent director;

Valérie Ohannessian, independent director; and

Karine Trébaticky, director.

As announced on 4 April 2024, the appointment of Damien Chiaffi as Chief Executive Officer of MRM, replacing François Matray, became effective after the close of the General Meeting.

About Thierry Lacaze:

Having spent his entire career in commercial property, Thierry Lacaze now works as a consultant to companies in the sector. He began his career as a property manager in 1982 at SCC, before being promoted to department head. In 1985, he was appointed director of the EVRY2 shopping centre, one of the largest shopping centres in the Ile-de-France region. In 1990, he joined Tréma as head of operations. From 1999, he served as portfolio manager and became a member of the Executive Committee at SCC, overseeing all operations and sales teams. He was then in charge of the company’s development and client relations. Thierry Lacaze holds a university degree in finance and accounting.

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2024 first half results are due on 25 July 2024 after market close in place of the initially announced date of 26 July, due to scheduling reasons.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 56.56% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR00140085W6 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA).

MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

