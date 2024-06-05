PRT Growing Services Ltd. partners with Tłı̨chǫ Government on Northwest Territories’ largest tree-planting project ever

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRT Growing Services Ltd. (“PRT”) today announced a partnership with the Tłı̨chǫ Government, dedicated to supporting and scaling reforestation efforts in the Northwest Territories.



“PRT is humbled by the Tłı̨chǫ Government’s trust and confidence in our partnership capability,” said Randy Fournier, Chief Executive Officer, PRT. “The Tłı̨chǫ Government has mounted an unprecedented response to the devastating wildfires in 2023, demonstrating leadership that is critical to the future health of damaged forests. This marks the beginning of our collaboration, as we explore opportunities to provide forest seedling expertise and future capacity-building to the Tłı̨chǫ Government and communities in the North.”

In 2023, Tłı̨chǫ land, which covers 39,000 square kilometers Northwest of Yellowknife, experienced unprecedented forest fire activity, resulting in significant destruction across the region’s forests. As responsible stewards of their land, the Tłı̨chǫ Government has initiated a series of reforestation projects to restore critical Caribou habitat and culturally significant sites. In alignment with the Government's vision for restoring their ecosystems and habitats over the coming years, PRT will provide expertise in nursery operations, seed collection and processing and seedling production to grow millions of trees using native seed collected from Tłı̨chǫ land.

Beyond planting trees, this collaborative initiative, through its various partnerships, will help overcome reforestation challenges faced by remote Northern communities, including limited road access, nursery infrastructure and seedling storage facilities. The partnership is rooted in a shared goal of not only restoring Tłı̨chǫ land but also building long-term capacity and establishing a sustainable and scalable native seedling supply within remote Northern Communities.

About PRT Growing Services

PRT Growing Services Ltd. is the largest producer of critical forest seedlings in North America, currently growing more than 600 million seedlings annually and operating a network of 28 forest seedling nurseries and 14 orchards in Canada and the U.S. For more information, visit www.prt.com.

About Tłı̨chǫ Government

The Tłı̨chǫ Government was officially formed in 2005 with the signing of the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement. This agreement with the Government of Canada, gives surface and subsurface rights as well as law making and other jurisdiction over 39,000 Km2 of land between Great Slave and Great Bear lakes in the Northwest Territories to the Tłı̨chǫ people. The Tłı̨chǫ Government is focused, above all else, in preserving, protecting and promoting the Tłı̨chǫ Land, Language, Culture, and Way of Life for all Tłı̨chǫ citizens. For more information, visit www.tlicho.ca.

