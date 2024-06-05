The Dickey Foundation Gives Grants in Kansas and Illinois

Dallas, TX, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, hit the road in May and donated first responder equipment grants in both Kansas and Illinois.

On Thursday, May 2nd, The Dickey Foundation visited the Montgomery County Sherrif’s Office in Independence, KS where they partnered up with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operator Gary Hogsett to provide an $11,000 grant to support the department in purchasing law enforcement specific drones for interior tactics and additional safety of the officers.

A few weeks later, the Dickey Foundation traveled to Waukegan, IL to provide the Waukegan Fire Department with a grant valued at more than $10,000 for ballistic vests and helmets for the paramedics that will help keep them safe when responding to potentially dangerous situations.

“The Dickey Foundation is grateful to continue supporting the brave men and women of first responder teams across the country,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We look forward to collaborating with more Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operators and their local community heros in the future.”

For information on how to apply for a local first responder grant, you can visit The Dickey Foundation website at https://www.thedickeyfoundation.org/grant-process.

