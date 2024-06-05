Clark Construction Announces Inaugural Graduates From Houston Small Business Training Program for Diverse-Owned Firms

Houston, TX, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 38 Houston-area small and diverse business leaders are positioned to take their firms to new heights following their successful completion of Clark's Strategic Partnership Program.
Established in 2006, the Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) delivers executive MBA-style classes to small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms in the construction industry. The SPP curriculum combines classes taught by Clark’s building professionals and local industry experts with interactive team projects and workshops.
Throughout the eight-month Houston course, participants focused on a range of business and construction industry topics, including financial statements and accounting, insurance and bonding, estimating, purchasing, and project management, as well as essential business competencies, such as presentation and networking skills. The learning experience culminated with a capstone project where SPP participants presented to industry leaders.
Houston SPP graduate and Botello Builders Corporation Co-President, Eleazar Botello, came to the Strategic Partnership Program with the objective to increase his estimating, project management, and marketing acumen. “Through SPP, I have forged valuable relationships with Clark leaders and industry peers. I am excited to put everything I’ve learned from the program into action and share what I’ve learned with my team.”
Clark founded the SPP to provide diverse businesses with the training, knowledge, and resources necessary to compete for opportunities on large-scale construction projects. Since its inception, Clark has expanded the course to 10 markets across the country. Houston graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,500 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs. In recognition of the program’s 15th anniversary in 2021, Clark reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive growth among program alumni by pledging to award $2.5 billion in new contracts to SPP alumni over the next decade.
“Launching the Strategic Partnership Program in Houston is another proof point of Clark’s commitment to creating economic prosperity in the region. We are proud to be a small part of these amazing business leaders’ journeys. I look forward to what they will accomplish and the ways we can work together to drive the Greater Houston region forward,” said Cara Lanigan, Group CEO with Clark Construction leading the company’s efforts in Texas.
Clark’s inaugural SPP cohort in the Greater Houston area includes:
- Kym Adams, The Business Team
- Nicole Baldwin, Verde Global Corporation
- Sergio Banuet, TidyPro Partners LLC
- Jorge Bassante, Jeb Air Solutions
- Eleazar Botello, Botello Builders Corporation
- Rodrick Boykin, W&B Logistics LLC
- Chaunquila Brooks, PCW Unlimited
- Roque Campos, Montgomery Heavy Equipment
- Marlon Cooper, Mayan Staffing LLC
- Anthony Curtis, Teksync Technologies, Inc
- Rima Damani, Frontier Construction and Remodeling
- Keith Davis, Jerrold Construction
- Olusola Dosunmu, Dominion Engineering LLC
- Shanna Doucet, Bloomin Blinds of Richmond
- Ahmad Drumgo, Perpetual Development LLC
- Maurice Edwards, Edwards Enterprise Roofing and Construction
- Sara Esther, Evita Cabinets
- Rosalyn Francis, Global Supplier LLC
- Luz Gomez, Rice Military Group
- Jeronimo Gutierrez, VEP Properties, LLC
- Marqueta Harris, Phoenix Global Group
- Stanley Holland, Prime Elevator Corp
- Stanley Isawode, Delta Electrical Solution LLC
- Katy Lopez, KAJ Construction Inc.
- Kirk Martin, Houston Giant Construction
- Juan Medrano, Ceiling Crafters
- Jules Moor, A. Alexander & Associates
- Stevenson Moore, The Wire Connect
- Aderonke Okeleye, T.R.E.P.I.C LLC
- Jonathan Pete, Metropolitan Cleaning Solutions
- John Preston, Legion Construction
- Nathaniel Prevost, Glass Doctor of Greater South Houston
- Gerald Reece, EDP Engineers & Inspectors, LLC
- Gylenda Robertson, G.U.R Services LLC
- Irela Romero, Emerald Standard Services
- Liz Sturgill, Maximus Construction LLC
- Nancy Villatoro, YZ Builders LLC
- Kedrick Winfield, NRG FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
Interested firms can learn more about the Strategic Partnership Program or apply for an upcoming class by visiting www.clarkconstruction.com/spp.
About Clark Construction Group
For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation's largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.
Attachment