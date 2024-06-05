Large Whale Buy-Ins Detected in Bitcoin and BlockDAG Network; Analysts: “$40 Million is Just the Start, this is a Global Crypto Sensation”

London, UK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin (BTC) has gained bullish momentum, surpassing the $69,000 mark on Monday after a bearish weekend. BTC is up 1.3% in the past 24 hours, trading at $69,080 at the time of writing while BlockDAG Network just released its second reveal-all video while its presale soars to reach over $40 million raised and analysts agree that it is just the start for the new technology that is being branded as a “global crypto sensation.”





Bitcoin: Bullish Momentum and Peter Brandt Predictions

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained significant bullish momentum, surpassing the $69,000 mark on Monday after a bearish weekend. BTC is up 1.3% in the past 24 hours, trading at $69,080 at the time of writing. Its market cap has exceeded $1.35 trillion with a daily trading volume of $22.7 billion. This surge follows substantial investments in the Bitcoin ecosystem, including a $70 million raise by Paradigm for the Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon. Tether also invested up to $150 million in Bitdeer shares, further boosting Bitcoin's bullish trend.

Prominent trader Peter Brandt has predicted that Bitcoin's price could potentially reach $150,000 during this market cycle, noting that the highs of Bitcoin's previous two cycles align well with an inverted parabolic curve. However, Brandt has also cautioned that his method of analysis is not foolproof, advising traders to exercise caution. He added that there is a 25% probability that Bitcoin has already reached the apex of this cycle and suggested raising the probability of an "Exponential Decay" if Bitcoin fails to achieve a new all-time high and declines below $55,000.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $69,000, down slightly by 0.2% over the past 24 hours and more than 6% from its current all-time high of $73,737. According to cryptocurrency trader Jake Wujastyk, Bitcoin's current price action resembles early 2017, indicating potential for further upside. Permabull Tom Lee and other major names in crypto analysys have also stated that Bitcoin's price could potentially surge to as high as $150,000 this year and surpass $250,000 by 2025.







BlockDAG Network: A Global Crypto Sensation

BlockDAG Network has made headlines with the release of its second reveal-all keynote video “from the moon,” which has already turned out to be a global success. Analysts and crypto influencers on social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube are branding BlockDAG Network as a "global crypto sensation." The project's presale has recently seen substantial whale investments, rapidly reaching over $40 million in record time for any cryptocurrency or digital asset project. This surge in funding reflects growing interest in BlockDAG Network as a new store of value and passive income generator similar to the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

A major highlight for BlockDAG Network is the release of the X1 Miner app on Apple and Google stores. This app is a game-changer, enabling virtually anyone worldwide to generate extra passive income through crypto and BDAG mining from anywhere in the world.

The official social media channels of BlockDAG Network are buzzing with hundreds of thousands of followers and daily global engagement, further cementing its status as a global crypto sensation. The momentum behind BlockDAG Network indicates that the $40 million raised is just the beginning of what promises to be a revolutionary force in the digital finance market.





In conclusion, the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant developments, with Bitcoin's bullish momentum propelling it past the $69,000 mark and BlockDAG Network emerging as a global sensation with its over $40 million presale success.

As Bitcoin continues to attract large investments and promising predictions from major analysts, BlockDAG Network is making waves with its innovative X1 Miner app and growing social media presence. These advancements highlight the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market and the potential for substantial future growth in the digital assets class.

