Pixalate Releases Global Q1 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Websites Ad Spend Report: 10% of Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend Went to Likely MFA Sites in March 2024, 12% in North America, Followed by EMEA (8%), LATAM (8%), and APAC (6%)

LONDON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Websites . The report benchmarks advertising trends on MFA websites (as flagged by Pixalate), including ad spend, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on MFA websites, and the MFA websites with the most advertising.



MFA websites and apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio. Learn more about Pixlate’s MFA detection technology here .



Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 20 billion global open programmatic ad impressions on 450k+ domains and subdomains in Q1 2024 to compile this research.





Key Stats: Pixalate’s Benchmark Report for MFA Websites in Q1 2024

9.7% of global open programmatic web ad spend was spent on likely MFA websites in March 2024, down 11% (from 10.8%) in October 2023, according to Pixalate's data.

of global open programmatic web ad spend was spent on likely MFA websites in March 2024, down (from 10.8%) in October 2023, according to Pixalate's data. 66% of likely MFA websites use Google AdExchange to sell ads, according to Pixalate's data 16% of likely website MFA ad spend was sold by Magnite , according to Pixalate's data

of likely MFA websites use to sell ads, according to Pixalate's data 48% of ad spend on likely MFA websites goes to websites categorized as "News & Media" (25%) and "Blogs" (23%) , according to Pixalate’s data

of ad spend on likely MFA websites goes to websites categorized as "News & Media" and "Blogs" , according to Pixalate’s data 55% of ad spend on likely MFA websites goes to private domains (compared to 17% for non-MFA websites), according to Pixalate’s data

of ad spend on likely MFA websites goes to private domains (compared to 17% for non-MFA websites), according to Pixalate’s data 23% higher IVT (invalid traffic, including ad fraud) rate on likely MFA websites compared to non-MFA websites, according to Pixalate’s data



Top 5 Likely MFA Websites by Ad Spend in March 2024 by Global Region





Rank Region Root Domain

(linked to one example) 1 APAC msn.com 2 APAC navitime.co.jp 3 APAC 7news.com.au 4 APAC girlschannel.net 5 APAC pixnet.net 1 EMEA msn.com 2 EMEA actu.fr 3 EMEA parlons-basket.com 4 EMEA manchestereveningnews.co.uk 5 EMEA corrieredellosport.it 1 LATAM msn.com 2 LATAM bolavip.com 3 LATAM iwastesomuchmoney.com 4 LATAM travelontv.com 5 LATAM hashtagart.com 1 NA msn.com 2 NA ourfunnylittlesite.com 3 NA parentztalk.com 4 NA thesportsdrop.com 5 NA culturess.com









Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Made For Advertising Report for Websites includes:

Global regional breakdowns of MFA ad spend patterns (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC)

IVT rate on sites flagged as MFA, including ad fraud

Viewability rate on sites flagged as MFA

Websites flagged as MFA with the most programmatic ad traffic

Top ad platforms (supply-side platforms, SSPs) used by MFA sites

Likely MFA website country of registry

Private vs. public registration

MFA programmatic ad spend by website category

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Made For Advertising Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared in this press release and/or the Report is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person, website, or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.