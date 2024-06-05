SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. - BOLT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Bolt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOLT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Bolt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 14, 2024, Bolt announced in a press release that the Company would “cease further development of trastuzumab imbotolimod (BDC-1001)”, Bolt’s lead asset, “and reduce workforce by approximately 50%”. Following Bolt’s announcement, multiple analysts downgraded the Company’s stock.

On this news, Bolt’s stock price fell $00.49 per share, or more than 37.12%, to close at $00.83 per share on May 15, 2024.

