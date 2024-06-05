Elevating Landscaping in Chesterfield, MI: Great Lakes Landscaping has Launched a Dynamic New Website

Chesterfield, Michigan, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Landscaping has unveiled its new website, a user-friendly platform that showcases the company’s comprehensive services in commercial and residential landscaping. This digital advancement signifies a major milestone for the company, known for its reliability and exceptional landscaping solutions.

The newly launched website is a testament to Great Lakes Landscaping’s dedication to seamless communication and sustained commitment to quality and safety. Reflecting the latest in digital convenience, the site is designed with the user experience in mind, facilitating easy access to the company’s wide range of landscaping services.

Great Lakes Landscaping is renowned for transforming properties into stunning outdoor living spaces for clients to enjoy. The team offers a wide range of services, including hardscaping features such as outdoor kitchens, paver installation, fire features, and retaining walls, as well as artificial turf, ponds, and waterfalls. These offerings ensure that the landscaping company in Chesterfield, MI, creates inviting and functional outdoor environments.

The team at Great Lakes Landscaping excels at more than just creating green spaces. They specialize in crafting environments that resonate with beauty and usability. The company’s website showcases its approach, which integrates the natural beauty of the outdoors with architectural elegance. Each project is uniquely tailored to reflect the client’s personal vision, seamlessly blending with the existing environment.

The new website elaborates on the team’s meticulous tree services - from selection and planting to ongoing maintenance practices like pruning, trimming and full-scale removal if necessary. This care extends across all aspects of landscape maintenance, ensuring that every property not only looks its best but also promotes a healthier environment for plants, trees and grass to thrive.

The website covers their extensive commercial property maintenance services, including routine mowing, fertilization, and weed control, all designed to enhance the vitality and appearance of business properties, townhome complexes and homeowner’s associations. Recognizing the challenges posed by changing seasons, the company also offers specialized services like spring yard clean-up and shrub trimming to prepare gardens for new growth and maintain their pristine condition year-round.

This new website marks a pivotal chapter in Great Lakes Landscaping’s story, allowing the company to strengthen its reputation as Chesterfield’s leading landscaper. The site provides a comprehensive portal for clients to explore the company’s offerings, enriched with stunning visuals and detailed service descriptions.

For those keen on the latest trends and projects, the website encourages visitors to follow Great Lakes Landscaping on Facebook. This social platform serves as a hub for sharing the company’s portfolio. Additionally, followers can find valuable landscaping tips and insights to help them enhance their outdoor spaces.

About Great Lakes Landscaping

Founded over 25 years ago, Great Lakes Landscaping has become a leading expert in transforming outdoor spaces into stunning, sustainable landscapes. The team’s dedication is clearly showcased on their new website. Driven by a passion for excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Great Lakes Landscaping continues to provide solutions that are both beautiful and environmentally responsible solutions.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Great Lakes Landscaping

Contact Person: Matt Holt

Phone: (586) 210-0803

Address: 49685 Gratiot Ave

City: Chesterfield

State: Michigan

Postal Code: 48051

Country: USA

Website: https://www.greatlakeslandscaping.com/

