Bruster's Real Ice Cream Donates Over 3,000 Sets of Pajamas to Foster Care Youth National Nonprofit, Comfort Cases

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Comfort Cases are thrilled to announce the success of Bruster’s annual PJ Day promotion. In March, Customers were invited to visit participating Bruster’s stores wearing pajamas or with new pajamas to donate to Comfort Cases. With 80 Bruster’s stores participating in 18 states across the country, over 3,000 sets of pajamas were donated.



Through Comfort Cases, each set of pajamas is delivered to social service agencies in participating states to be given to local youth in foster care. Deliveries began in May, which marked National Foster Care Awareness Month.

This was the first year that Bruster’s PJ Day partnered with Comfort Cases, an international nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering youth entering the foster care system. The more than 438,000 youth in foster care have traditionally been given trash bags for their belongings. For almost a dozen years, Comfort Cases has worked to change that system by providing these youth with backpacks known as “Comfort Cases®” and Comfort XL duffle bags, filled with personal care items of their very own, including new pajamas.

“This was certainly one of the coolest, and sweetest partnerships we’ve ever conducted,” states Comfort Cases founder and CEO, Rob Scheer. “Bruster’s customers have shown that they don’t just have great taste in ice cream, but that they are Good Humans, who care about their community. These 3000-plus pajamas being donated will make such a huge difference to youth in and entering foster care. For many, this will likely be their first new pair of pajamas – just think about that! Thank you to Bruster’s for inviting us in as a new partner, and we look forward to doing this again with you next March and for years to come.”

“We are grateful for the support of Bruster’s fans across the nation who were excited to donate pajamas and take part in supporting such a tremendous cause,” said Jennifer Brinker, Vice President of Marketing, Bruster’s. “Together we were proud to be able to make a difference for local youth in foster care.”

ABOUT BRUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream features over 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, non-dairy oat milk flavors, sherbet, Italian ice, and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states and Guyana. For more information, please visit https://brusters.com/ and click here to learn more about franchise opportunities.

ABOUT COMFORT CASES

Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.comfortcases.org.