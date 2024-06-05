Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice

Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide or VTX3232 alone

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced positive preclinical data for its CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in murine diet-induced obesity models.

“We are excited by these data showing that in the diet-induced obesity mouse model, VTX3232 monotherapy demonstrated a reduction in body weight, body fat content, food consumption, liver triglycerides and liver fat deposits as well as improvements in insulin resistance, cardiometabolic parameters and biomarkers of systemic inflammation,” said John Nuss, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. “In addition, combining VTX3232 with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide demonstrated additive effects across these outcomes. These preclinical data increase our confidence in the role of NLRP3 in obesity and we look forward to initiating a Phase 2a trial of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and other cardiovascular risk factors during the second half of this year.”

Two separate 28-day studies were conducted with VTX3232 in DIO mice. In DIO Study 1, VTX3232 and semaglutide were evaluated as monotherapies compared to standard diet and DIO vehicle (high fat diet) controls. DIO Study 2 included an additional treatment group evaluating VTX3232 in combination with semaglutide. Key findings are summarized below.

DIO Study 1 (VTX3232 monotherapy):

Treatment with VTX3232 resulted in decreased body weight and food intake compared to DIO control. Reductions in liver steatosis and triglycerides were also observed.

Improvements in cardiometabolic parameters were observed with VTX3232, including reductions in cholesterol, insulin resistance, fasting blood glucose and HbA1c.

Systemic inflammatory biomarkers, including IL-1β, IL-6, and fibrinogen, were reduced in the plasma of VTX3232-treated DIO mice.



DIO Study 2 (VTX3232 in combination with semaglutide):

The combination of VTX3232 and semaglutide resulted in greater benefit on body weight, liver steatosis and metabolic parameters compared to VTX3232 or semaglutide alone.

Systemic inflammatory biomarkers, including IL-1β, IL-6, and fibrinogen, were further reduced in the combination arm relative to DIO mice dosed with VTX3232 or semaglutide alone.

A clear trend towards improved body composition was observed with VTX3232 + semaglutide combination therapy, including a decrease in fat mass and a corresponding increase in lean mass as a percentage of total body weight.



The Company intends to submit the comprehensive results of these studies for future publication or presentation in a scientific forum.

