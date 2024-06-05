Globus Maritime Sets Date For the Release of First Quarter 2024 Results

GLYFADA, Greece, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31st, 2024, after the market closes in New York on Friday, June 7th, 2024.



About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 517,487DWT and a weighted average age of about 10 years as of March 31, 2024.

For further information please contact: