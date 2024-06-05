Rivian CFO to participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3:25 p.m. EDT, its CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.



A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available on the same link following the event.

