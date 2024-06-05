Procap International – Celebration Of The First Global 5 Star Partner

Hong Kong, HK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 1st June 2024, more than 50 elite star partners from the Procap families gathered in Manila to celebrate the achievement of its first global 5 Star Partner. This 5 Star Partner is the epitome of perseverance, determination, commitment and sharp business acumen. She truly deserved all the accolades and compliments. It was a joyous and harmonious gathering as the partners exchanged ideas on building a successful business and sharing their fulfilling and rewarding journey with Procap.

The company have come a long way since its entrance into the Philippines back in February 2023. During the past year, the company have gone through trials and tribulations and has emerged from all the obstacles and challenges strongly and wiser. Procap is now in a strong position to continue growing the business within the Philippines and beyond. However, the company will not be able to achieve all these and more without the unwavering support, trust, commitment and dedication from all the partners. The Philippines is in a unique position to grow the business regionally and globally as there are no physical barriers or boundaries in expanding Procap’s brand. The proliferation and acceptance of online gaming and e-commerce have created an ideal and cohesive environment for Procap to thrive and grow the business seamlessly in the global marketplace.

In encouraging news, Team Philippines has now successfully promoted the business of Procap to Cambodia, Dubai, Switzerland, Australia, and Turkey. They have set up plans and strategies to develop these markets to their full potential. They have helped to build a solid foundation and are confident that Procap will excel in the near future. It is very heartwarming to know that all the partners are determined to work in unity, trust and support one another to scale new heights.

About Procap International

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built based on risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Steve Hughes,

Position: Media PR Manager

Email: steve.hughes@procap.insure

Web: www.procap.insure

