FAT BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FAT Brands Inc. on Behalf of FAT Brands Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT) on behalf of FAT Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FAT Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 13, 2024, Fortune published a report on FAT Brands and stated that "The former CEO of Fat Brands, the holding company for burger chains Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, has been indicted for an alleged multi-year scheme to avoid paying taxes." The report continues, "The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Andrew Wiederhorn of taking $47 million in shareholder loans, which were never repaid and then reported as losses to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes. In a second indictment, he was also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm."

