Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that a Shareholder Has Filed a Class Action Against Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) securities between March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024. Marinus describes itself as a “commercial-stage company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of seizure disorders, including rare genetic epilepsies and status epilepticus, which includes the use of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone).”

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that (1) defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial, and (2) defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial.

On April 15, 2024, Marinus announced that the RAISE trial had not met early stopping criteria and that the Company would implement cost-saving measures. On this news, the price of Marinus stock fell $6.22 per share, or 82.7%, to close at $1.30 per share on April 15, 2024.

Then, on May 8, 2024, Marinus announced cost cutting measures, including to stop “the Phase 3 Raise II trial in RSE; future development in RSE will be assessed following review of the RAISE topline data[.]” That same day, Fierce Biotech published an article sharing that “Marinus lays off 20% of staff to steady ship after IV seizure med's phase 3 struggles.” On this news, the price of Marinus stock fell $0.14 per share, or 8.91%, to close at $1.43 on May 8, 2024.

