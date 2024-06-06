Covenant Logistics Unveils 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, a detailed report highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. This report provides invaluable insights into Covenant's strategic initiatives to reduce environmental impact and promote social equity.



The 2023 CSR Report is a testament to our ongoing dedication to creating a sustainable future. Readers will find:

In-depth Information on Sustainability Initiatives: Learn about Covenant's successful projects focused on emission reduction, fuel efficiency, and renewable energy investments.

Learn about Covenant's successful projects focused on emission reduction, fuel efficiency, and renewable energy investments. Innovative Technologies: Discover our use of alternative fuels, aerodynamic solutions, and emission-reduction technologies that set industry standards.

Discover our use of alternative fuels, aerodynamic solutions, and emission-reduction technologies that set industry standards. Operational Efficiencies: Insights into optimized routes, reduced idle times, and energy-efficient operations.



The report also examines Covenant's holistic approach to sustainability, including collaborative innovation, which involves partnering with industry leaders like REPOWR, Bridgestone, and Daimler Truck North America to advance sustainable transportation.

As further proof of Covenant’s commitment to make logistics a more green and sustainable industry, they were recently selected by Inbound Logistics as a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2024. The Inbound Logistics editors determined that due to these efforts, Covenant is one of the top 75 honorees that “walk the walk” when it comes to commitment to supply chain sustainability. Check out the 2023 G75 article to learn more.

"As we unveil our fourth-annual CSR report, we are proud to showcase Covenant's commitment to environmental stewardship. Our focus on people, sustainability, and community engagement is evident in our ongoing efforts to reduce emissions, invest in renewable energy, and optimize our operations for a more sustainable future." Said Covenant's Matt McLelland, Vice President of Sustainability and Innovation. "Through collaboration with our customers, suppliers, and industry partners, we are actively working towards meeting carbon reduction goals and embracing innovative solutions in the 'messy middle' of decarbonization. Covenant's dedication to sustainability is not just a buzzword - it's a tangible commitment to positively impacting our environment and communities."

Click here to see the full report and the significant impact of Covenant's 2023 CSR activities on our environment and communities.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/958a9248-9732-47a1-9b74-1fbe7b9f11ca