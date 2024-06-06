WISeKey and WISe.ART Subsidiary to Announce Winners of "Preserve Our Resources, Citizens, and Environment!" Contest

Winners to be announced at upcoming World Ocean Day Event on June 8, 2024



Geneva, Switzerland – June 6, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT), alongside its subsidiary WISe.ART and in collaboration with Nous Les Ambitieuses! and Ylan Anoufa’s AnoufaBears, announce that the 50 global winners of the "Preserve Our Resources, Citizens, and Environment!" writing and drawing contest will be shared at the upcoming World Ocean Day Event. The event will take place on June 8, 2024, in Monaco, in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey and WISe.ART, expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, commenting, "WISeKey and WISe.ART are honored to contribute to World Ocean Day by showcasing the talents of individuals dedicated to environmental preservation. We are also privileged to showcase our support for Ylan Anoufa's artistic endeavors by ensuring the authentication and security of his impactful works through our cutting-edge technology. Together, we strive to celebrate and safeguard our planet's precious ocean resources through the powerful medium of digital art."

Carlos Moreira will attend the event alongside Director of WISe.ART Sixtine Crutchfield. Ylan Anoufa, the artist whose collaboration with WISe.ART is featured, will be prominently displayed on the Nasdaq Tower this month in Times Square, New York. To view Ylan’s featured work and learn more about WISe.ART's initiatives, please visit

https://platform.wise.art and follow WISe.ART on social media for further updates.

The event will also be attended by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, who has been a longstanding advocate for environmental conservation with a particular focus on ocean preservation. Through the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation established in 2006, he has been instrumental in promoting sustainable and innovative solutions to address global environmental challenges. The Foundation supports initiatives across the globe that aim to combat climate change, safeguard biodiversity, and manage water resources responsibly. World Ocean Day, celebrated annually on June 8th, is a key event that aligns with the Foundation's mission to inspire collective action for ocean protection. Prince Albert II’s participation in the announcement of the contest winners underscores his commitment to fostering environmental awareness and encouraging artistic expression that highlights the importance of preserving natural resources.

About Nous Les Ambitieuses!

An association created in March 2020. We are a network of women, experts from civil society. Supported by citizens committed to positive action, mobilized at the heart of territories, for collective success. We initiate 3 major projects, successfully renewed each year. To reach out to all publics, from young people to the elderly. Our ambition is to promote and reward positive, ethical and socially responsible initiatives in favor of citizens and our environment, and to share social issues with you, in order to change the way things are!

About Ylan Anoufa

The Maestro Behind AnoufaBears - Ylan Anoufa, born in 1980, is an acclaimed artist whose creative vision transcends borders, resonating from Paris to Hong Kong. His art is characterized by its modernity, humor, and thought-provoking narrative, radiating positivity and vibrancy. Ylan's mastery in painting and sculpture reflects a poetic inspiration, attracting collaborations with renowned music icons such as Lenny Kravitz and the Rolling Stones. His global influence is further evident through partnerships with esteemed brands such as Porsche and Barbie. For further information on Ylan Anoufa and his groundbreaking work, please visit: https://www.anoufabear.com/

About WISe.ART

A subsidiary of WISeKey, WISe.ART is a leading platform dedicated to the promotion and preservation of digital art. By leveraging advanced security technologies, WISe.ART ensures the authenticity and protection of digital artworks, offering a trusted space for artists and collectors. Our mission is to support and elevate artists worldwide, fostering a community that values creativity and environmental consciousness.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com Nous les Ambitieuses :



Virginie Atlan



virginie.atlan@nouslesambitieuses.com



Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.