Technip Energies and Turner Industries Awarded Contract by ExxonMobil for Louisiana Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in consortium with Turner Industries, has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Onshore Storage LLC. Technip Energies will oversee the engineering and procurement while Turner Industries will be responsible for the construction.

The contract covers ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions’ plans for the delivery of a Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) system that could condition, compress, and transport, for eventual storage, up to 800,000 metric tons per year of CO 2 from a manufacturing plant located in Convent, Louisiana, and owned by Nucor Corporation, North America’s largest steel producer and recycler.

The Nucor manufacturing site produces direct reduced iron (DRI), a raw material that is mixed with recycled scrap at Nucor steel mills, which make higher grades of steel products, including automobile parts, household appliances, and tools and machinery. The CCUS system is designed to enable the Nucor facility to produce DRI with up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional blast furnace iron production.

ExxonMobil selected Technip Energies to perform the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), and together with Turner Industries worked to solidify the EPC execution approach.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “This award is a testament of our leading expertise in delivering efficient CCUS solutions. By supporting ExxonMobil’s planned emissions reduction project at the Nucor direct reduced iron plant, we together with our partner Turner Industries, are directly contributing to emissions reductions of hard-to-abate industries.”

Mark Brittain, President of Construction for Turner Industries, said: "Building on our history of successful collaborations with ExxonMobil, Turner Industries is honored to contribute to this significant carbon capture and storage project. This aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the carbon capture and storage space and advancing sustainable industrial processes. We are excited to partner with Technip Energies and ExxonMobil on this critical project, leveraging our construction expertise to support Nucor Corporation's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.ten.com.

About Turner Industries



For over 60 years, Turner Industries has provided turnkey industrial services and solutions to the companies that produce fuel, energy, and the materials essential to modern life. Turner offers a “ONE Solution for Your Success” approach for heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnarounds, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation, and associated specialty services. For further information: www.turner-industries.com

