Offshore AUV and ROV Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030 - Established Role in Defense Applications Sustains Market Momentum

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore AUV and ROV - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Offshore AUV and ROV estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2023-2030. ROV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the AUV segment is estimated at 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The global market for Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) is set to experience significant growth, with key competitors holding varying market shares in 2023. These technologies are pivotal in underwater exploration, inspection, and maintenance, playing crucial roles across various industries, including defense, oil and gas, and scientific research.

The global market prospects and outlook for AUVs and ROVs are promising. Analysis by product and application highlights the versatility and expanding use cases of these technologies. Regional analysis indicates that North America and Europe are leading markets due to their advanced technological infrastructure and significant investments in offshore activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing offshore exploration activities and investments.

The established role of AUVs and ROVs in defense applications continues to sustain market momentum. These vehicles are crucial for naval operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and underwater mine detection. The defense sector's ongoing investments in advanced underwater technologies are expected to drive further growth in the AUV and ROV markets.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Offshore AUV and ROV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Offshore AUV and ROV - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Offshore AUV & ROV

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Role in Defense Applications Sustains Market Momentum

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Offshore AUV and ROV: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications to Drive Market Expansion

Critical Importance of UAVs & ROVs in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using Technology in Operations

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Scientific Research: High Growth Vertical

UAVs & ROVs Seek Role in Commercial Diving Applications

Rise of Environmental Monitoring as Mainstream Concept Enthuses Market

Hydrography Survey Made Easier with UAVs and ROVs

Rising Emphasis on Marine Biotechnology Bodes Well

Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen the Addressable Market

Engineered Plastics Enhance Performance of ROVs & UAVs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 48 Featured)

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Deep Ocean Engineering

DOF Subsea AS

Boston Engineering Corporation

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

BIRNS, Inc.

CC ROV

AIRO

Aquarobotman

Cathx

ecoSUB Robotics Limited

Edgelab srl

Dive Technologies

Exocetus Autonomous Systems

Argus Remote Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q94knr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment