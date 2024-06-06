Revolutionizing the Future of Medicine: Cell Therapy Technologies Market Set to Surpass US$ 7.04 Billion in 2024

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Cell Therapy Technologies Market, is set to surpass US$ 7.04 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Integration of Automation and Robotics into Manufacturing Processes Driving Industry Growth



The integration of automation & robotics within manufacturing sector is propelling the adoption of cell therapy technology. This fusion enhances efficiency, scalability, and reproducibility, while simultaneously mitigating contamination risks. The heightened utilization of closed system bioprocessing technologies further tackles manufacturing challenges by bolstering sterility and safety, all with minimal human intervention.



Nevertheless, obstacles such as steep development costs, intricate manufacturing processes, regulatory complexities, and restricted reimbursement policies pose potential hindrances to industry expansion. To surmount these barriers, there's an escalating demand for cutting-edge analytical tools geared toward quality control and process optimization.



The integration of innovative assays, imaging techniques, and data analytics facilitates real-time monitoring and characterization of cellular products, thereby ensuring heightened efficacy and safety. Additionally, the focus on pioneering biomaterials and scaffolds enhances cell delivery and engraftment, thereby augmenting the allure of cell therapy technologies. Regulatory advancements & collaborations between industry stakeholders & research bodies are fostering innovation and accelerating the transition of cell therapy technologies from laboratory settings to clinical application.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Advancements in Cellular Biology

Increasing Government Investments in Cell-based Research

Technological Advancements

Increasing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Market Restraining Factors

Challenges Associated with Manufacturing Likely to Restrain Industry Growth

Low Success Rate

Logistical Challenges Projected to Hamper Industry Growth

Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine

Emergence of iPSCs as Alternatives to ESCs

Integration of Digital Health Technologies

Expanded Therapeutic Applications

Segments Covered in the Report



Product

Sera, Media, Reagent

Cell Engineering Product

Cell Culture Vessels

Equipment

Systems and Software

Others

Cell Type

T-Cells

Stem Cells

Other Cells

Process

Cell Processing

Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

End-users

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs, Research Institutes and Cell Banks

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cell Therapy Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Avantor, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GE Healthcare

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sartorius AG

Terumo BCT

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Cell Therapy Technologies Market, with forecasts for product, cell type, process, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 22 key national markets

See forecasts for the Cell Therapy Technologies Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

