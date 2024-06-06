Automation in Biopharma Industry Market Report 2024-2034: Increased Machine Flexibility and Labour Shortages Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation in Biopharma Industry Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for automation in the biopharma industry market is forecast to surpass US$ 1.95 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Pharmaceutical businesses expressed their desire to use automated solutions more frequently, with 75% stating as much. The primary cause of this, in addition to a labour shortage, is the shift towards injectable and more specialized drugs. Injectable, for instance, have expanded by about 100%, and until 2027, parenteral containers are anticipated to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Pharmaceutical production systems face hurdles from things such as pre-filled syringes and customised doses. So, in order to handle the greater diversity of formats generated in smaller batch sizes, manufacturers are searching for gear that can limit downtime.



Manufacturers were experiencing a shortage of both experienced and unskilled workers; nevertheless, as many producers are aware, conditions have deteriorated significantly in the past two years. In 2022, PMMI, the Packaging and Processing Technologies Association, published a white paper in which it stated that 33% of pharmaceutical businesses were having trouble staffing their operations.

Automated technologies and robotics may be able to help pharmaceutical companies with their labour problem. The retirement of almost 80 million baby boomers and the arrival of only 40 million new workers into the labour force at the same time will result in a serious talent deficit over the next 30 years. In the biopharma industry alone, there are over 800,000 workers, but there are over 60,000 unfilled positions, indicating an 8% labour shortage.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Labour Shortages Comprising Both High- and Low-Skilled Workers

Need for Increased Machine Flexibility

Technological Advancements to Improve Product Safety

Increased Adoption of Electronic Batch Records

Market Restraining Factors

Need for High Capital Investment Limits the Market Expansion

Stringent Regulatory Norms to Challenge Market Growth

Smaller Datasets

Market Opportunities

Working Smarter Using Digital Labour

Robotics are Increasingly Regarded as Valuable to Operations

Faster Hypothesis to Testing Cycles

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), impact of rising Automation in Biopharma Industry prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology

Automation Technology

Digitization Technology

Automation Technology

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human-machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)

Other Automation Technologies

Digitization Technology

Internet of things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digital Twin Technology

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Predictive Analytics

Cloud Computing

Application

Clinical Phase

Drug Discovery Phase

Production Phase

Component

Automation Hardware

Automation Software

Services Project Phase

Services Operation Phase

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automation in Biopharma Industry Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

ABB

Acieta

ADLINK Technology Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Baumuller

Emerson Electric Co.

Revvity Inc.

RheoSense Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Sartorius AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

TetraScience, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

