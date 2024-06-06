United Kingdom Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2023-2027: Government Seeks Usage of Prefabricated Construction as Inflation Affects Spending on Construction Projects

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prefabricated construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 5.0% to reach GBP 12.08 billion in 2023.



The medium to long-term growth story in United Kingdom remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2027. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach GBP 14.61 billion by 2027.



The demand for prefabricated housing construction has been on a steady increase in the United Kingdom. In 2023, this demand will be further accelerated owing due to the surge in construction costs and delays due to supply chain and labor shortage issues. Even government entities are projected to seek prefabricated construction activities, as inflation continues to have a severe impact on their annual spending budgets.



Amid the growing demand for prefabricated construction, firms are expected to raise capital rounds from private equity and venture capital players in 2023. Furthermore, as firms seek to expand their presence in the domestic and international markets, the publisher also expects mergers and acquisition deals to grow from the short to medium-term perspective in the United Kingdom market.



Firms are forging strategic alliances to build more prefabricated modular homes in the United Kingdom



There is a growing demand for affordable housing units. However, the rise in prices of conventional construction materials has meant that traditional housing units have become even more expensive. The growing inflation has also had a severe impact on the monthly budget of many consumers in the United Kingdom. Consequently, to provide Brits with affordable houses, firms are forging strategic alliances to increase the supply of prefabricated homes. For instance,

In December 2022, Legal & General Modular Homes announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Vivid, an affordable housing provider. Under the partnership, the two firms are targeting to deliver 300 homes every year in the United Kingdom. However, in the long term, Legal & General Modular Homes aim to provide many thousands of affordable prefabricated housing units through its collaboration with Vivid.

The strategic collaboration with Vivid comes after Legal & General Modular Homes was chosen by the City of Wolverhampton to develop around 400 homes in the city. These strategic collaborations are expected to drive the influx of prefabricated houses in the country from the short to medium-term perspective.



Firms are raising funding rounds to scale their operations and increase the capacity in the United Kingdom



To cater to the growing demand for prefabricated houses in their United Kingdom market, firms are raising funding rounds, which will assist them to scale operations by investing in new manufacturing facilities.

In December 2022, ilke Homes, the modular housing manufacturer, announced that the firm had secured £100 million in a new funding round. The firm is planning to use the capital to further scale its operations, with part of the funding going toward the development of a new factory. The increased capacity will enable the firm to supply 4,000 homes every year.

In September 2022, Modulous, another modular home-focused firm, announced that the firm had raised £10 million. The funding round will assist the firm to scale its modular home kits. Unlike other players in the segment, the modular homes platform offered by the firm brings design, costing, and programming into one place. This enables developers to build modular homes without investing in a factory.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more such innovative startups are projected to raise capital from venture capital and private equity firms, thereby supporting the growth of the prefabricated construction market in the United Kingdom.



Government seeks usage of prefabricated construction as inflation affects spending on construction projects



Inflation in the United Kingdom has surged to multi-year highs. Not just consumers, but even government institutions are feeling the brunt of higher construction costs and material price rises. To accommodate rising construction prices, the government in the United Kingdom has turned to prefabricated modules.

In the face of soaring construction prices, the Health Secretary has ramped up prefabricated construction activities to build 40 new hospitals in the United Kingdom. The construction of the new hospitals was announced in a policy by Mr. Boris Johnson before the 2,019 elections. According to the policy announcement, a total of 40 hospitals are to be built by 2030.

Along with inflation, labor shortages and supply chain constraints have led to the adoption of prefabricated modules to construct these 40 hospitals. From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects the government to turn to prefabricated construction activities for more of their construction projects. This will keep supporting the industry's growth over the next three to four years.



United Kingdom by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

United Kingdom by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Material X Product

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

United Kingdom by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

