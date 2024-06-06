North America IT Training Market Report 2024-2032: Corporate Adoption of IT Training Boosts Sales and Productivity, Wide Availability of IT Training Programs Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America IT Training Market Report by Delivery Mode, Application, End User, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America IT training market size reached US$ 27.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 36.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2032

The growing adoption in corporate offices to increase sales and productivity, wide availability through online and offline platforms, and rising utilization in schools and colleges to increase knowledge and skills of students represent some of the key factors driving the market.

The report provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the report, United States was the largest market for North America IT training. Some of the factors driving the United States IT training market included the wide availability of diverse programs offered by IT companies, rising preference for mobile-based IT training modules, rapid technological advancements.







At present, the rising adoption of IT training due to rapid digitalization represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market in North America. Apart from this, the growing adoption of IT training in corporate offices to increase productivity and sales and reduce downtime of businesses is supporting the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the rising demand for IT training in schools and colleges to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance among students is offering a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the wide availability of several IT training programs through online and offline platforms is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the region. Besides this, the growing need to understand the latest developments in the IT field is positively influencing the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the preference for mobile-based IT training, as it offers easy access to information at any time and any place. T

his, coupled with the increasing demand for IT training due to the rising utilization of smart devices, such as computers, laptops, and watches, is impelling the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for IT training due to the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods is strengthening the growth of the market in North America.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the North America IT training market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the North America IT training market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the North America IT training market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America IT training market?

What is the breakup of the North America IT training market based on the delivery mode?

What is the breakup of the North America IT training market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the North America IT training market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the North America IT training market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $36.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered North America

Key Market Segmentation:



Delivery Mode Insights:

Online Training

Offline Training

Application Insights:

IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training

Others

End User Insights:

Corporate

Schools and Colleges

Others

Country Insights:

United States

Canada

Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cys8u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment