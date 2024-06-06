Global Private 5G Network Investment to Surge, Fuelling Industry 4.0 and Mission-Critical Applications - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Networks: 2024-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As enterprises continue to pursue digital transformation with vigor, the private 5G network sector is poised to witness a substantial increase in investment. Industry experts predict a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 42% in private 5G network investment from 2024 to 2027, with contributions from vertical industries such as manufacturing, utilities, and many others. The integration of these networks is expected to generate nearly $3.5 billion by the end of 2027.







Private 5G networks have been identified as key drivers in enhancing operational efficiencies across various industry verticals. Reports of substantial productivity and efficiency gains following the deployment of private 5G networks have emerged from a multitude of sectors. For example, manufacturing processes have reported improvements in productivity and efficiency from 20 to 90%. Simultaneously, facilities such as intermodal terminals have observed cost reductions of up to 40%.



The Advancement of 5G Technology



The next evolutionary step in 5G technology, known as 5G Advanced, is being experimented over private networks to achieve even greater efficiencies. The advanced features of this technology are anticipated to aid industries in addressing complex, time-sensitive control scenarios and to mitigate potential operational downtime.



Navigating Geopolitical Challenges



Amidst global trade tensions and restrictions on telecommunications equipment suppliers, private 5G networks are increasingly leveraged to evaluate domestically produced network infrastructure products. These controlled testing environments enable thorough assessment before potential large-scale rollouts or vendor switches, ensuring a secure and uninterrupted transition to 5G technology.



Spectrum Liberalization Fuels Growth



Spectrum liberalization initiatives, particularly shared and local area spectrum licensing, have been instrumental in expediting the adoption of private 5G networks. Regulatory bodies across multiple nations are granting access to shared and local spectrum, thereby empowering diverse industry applications.



The Continuing Dominance of Mobile Operators



Despite the emergence of specialized network providers and new spectrum licensing models, national mobile operators maintain a significant market share, underpinned by their extensive licensed spectrum holdings and cellular expertise. Their involvement in a wide assortment of private 5G projects underscores the enduring relevance of these established players within the burgeoning sector.



Looking Toward the Future



The growth trajectory for private 5G networks appears robust, with the market on the cusp of expansion into a range of new and existing verticals seeking enhanced connectivity solutions. The forward-looking nature of private 5G network technology positions it to play a critical role in the next decade of industrial advancement and mission-critical applications.

Topics Covered

Introduction to private 5G networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of private 5G networks

Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach and other practical aspects of private 5G networks

Industry 4.0-driven wireless connectivity requirements, critical communications broadband evolution, enterprise transformation and other themes shaping the adoption of private 5G networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined URLLC, TSC, DetNet, NR-U, SNPN and PNI-NPN, MCX, RedCap, cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing and network automation capabilities

Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators, shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN and rapidly deployable 5G systems

Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios such as reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, autonomous transport systems, untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), UHD (Ultra High-Definition) video transmission, machine vision, digital twins and mission-critical group communications

Future roadmap of private 5G networks

Review of private 5G network installations worldwide, including 100 case studies spanning 16 verticals

Database tracking more than 2,200 private 5G installations in over 60 countries across the globe

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for 5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators and end user organizations

Market analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Infrastructure Submarkets

5G NR RAN (Radio Access Network)

Base Station RUs (Radio Units)

DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units)

5GC (5G Core)

UPF (User Plane Function)

Control Plane Functions

5G Transport (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul)

Fiber & Wireline

Microwave

Satellite Communications

Cell Sizes

Small Cells

Indoor

Outdoor

Macrocells

Frequency Ranges

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave (Millimeter Wave)

End User Markets

Vertical Industries

Agriculture

Aviation

Broadcasting

Construction

Education

Forestry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Military

Mining

Oil & Gas

Ports & Maritime Transport

Public Safety

Railways

Utilities

Warehousing & Others

Offices, Buildings & Public Venues

