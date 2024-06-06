Asia-Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer (GaAs) Market Forecast to Cross $2.11 Billion by 2030 - SC GaAs Emerges as the Fastest Expanding Segment

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a substantial surge in the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market, forecasting a climb in value from US$ 620.22 million in 2022 to US$ 2,115.1 million by 2030. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6%, this expansion is a testament to the growing demands for GaAs wafers amidst the widespread implementation of progressive technological applications.

The uptick in global 5G infrastructure deployment and enhanced technological integration within Asia Pacific significantly fuels market growth, although the sector grapples with challenges like the elevated costs entailed in the production of single-crystal GaAs substrates.



A variety of market segments undergo analysis by type, production method, application, and industry verticals, revealing diverse growth rates and potential:

Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (SC GaAs) emerges as the fastest expanding segment.

The Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) method demonstrates substantial growth prospects in production techniques.

Dominant application sectors include Computers & Mobile Devices, followed closely by Photovoltaic Cells.

Projection for the Electronics industry indicates a revenue surpassing US$ 760 million by the year 2030.

The Asia Pacific market disaggregates into key segments, of which China holds the leading position fueled by the highest growth rate, presenting a CAGR of 17.2%. India claims the second-largest market share, revealing a notable revenue generation of US$ 68.39 million in 2022. Other significant national markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, alongside the ASEAN countries, contribute prominently to the upscaling of the market.



With an approximate total market share of 75%, various prime industry entities orchestrate the progression and innovation within the GaAs Wafer sector. These organizations, both established and emergent, spearhead technological advancements and market development consistently.



