Global Biologics Safety Testing Market to Surge to USD 7.2 Billion by 2029: Growth Driven by Advancements in Biopharmaceuticals, Monoclonal Antibodies Lead Market Applications

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instrument, Services), Test Type (Mycoplasma, Sterility, Endotoxin, Bioburden, Virus Safety), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Cell & Gene Therapy, Blood Products) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biologics safety testing market is witnessing substantial growth with projections indicating a rise from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 to USD 7.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%

This growth is predominantly fueled by the intensified development and production of novel biologics and an enhanced demand for cell and gene therapies attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Industry leaders anticipate that these factors will continue to underpin the expansion of the biologics safety testing market over the forecast period.







In 2023, the development and manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies constituted the largest application segment within the biologics safety testing market. The burgeoning investments in novel biological therapeutics, coupled with the rising necessity for biological treatments for chronic conditions, are propelling the significance and growth of this segment.



United States Maintains Market Dominance



With a comprehensive biopharmaceutical market and leadership in research investments, the United States continues to assert its dominance in the biologics safety testing market. Renowned for its robust healthcare infrastructure, the US market benefits from an abundance of biopharmaceutical entities and a surge in biotechnological research activities, catalyzing market expansion. Approvals for biosimilars also contribute substantially to the country's market proliferation.



Comprehensive Research Insights



Evaluating a range of pivotal market aspects such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence market dynamics, the report thoroughly analyzes the competitive landscape and the broader environment of the biologics safety testing domain. Key industry players are scrupulously examined to offer insights into their business operations, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, and significant industry movements, including product launches and strategic partnerships.



Benefits for Stakeholders



The substantial benefits of the report are its value to stakeholders, helping them to understand the competitive landscape and informing their strategic decisions. It facilitates market leaders and new entrants by providing detailed revenue approximations, insights into market drivers, and an understanding of key market challenges and opportunities. The report is instrumental in guiding stakeholders to comprehend market conditions and equipping them with crucial information on market developments.



The biologics safety testing market is set for continued growth, backed by innovation and increased demand in the biopharmacological sector. Stakeholders can anticipate a deeper understanding of the market landscape and leverage opportunities generated in this dynamic field. The expansive and detailed analysis within this market report will undoubtedly serve as a critical tool for those embedded in the biologics safety testing ecosystem.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





