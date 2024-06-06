Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations (1-Day Online Course with RAC Certification: July 2, 2024)

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Lyophilization Pharmaceutical Course is sure to act as an outline for freeze-drying of pharmacological parenteral products. Many medicine substances necessitate the extra protection that lyophilization usually comes with, and the preparation of the liquid drug product must be designed to enhance the efficiency of the completely dried product. This course will cover multiple objectives right from how lyophilization functions to changing a liquid drug product into a dried, more stable powder. Cycle and preparation design will be elucidated, along with the methodical values that are at play.

Study the process and reasons for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will gain an advantage from the freeze-drying procedure.

Learning Objectives

Definition of freeze-drying or Lyophilization

Classify perfect features of a freeze-dried product

Regulate when freeze-drying is essential

Phases of the lyo cycle, and the methodical principles that drive each stage

Framing drug products for fruitful freeze-drying

Analytical tools used to aid in the formulation and cycle development

RAPS

This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 4 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: History and background

Definition of freeze-drying or Lyophilization, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials

Anticipated freeze-dried features

Rewards/ advantages and limitations of freeze-drying

Procedure overview

Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles

Vapor pressure

Sublimation and the phase diagram of water

The heat of sublimation of ice

Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer

States of matter - crystalline and amorphous

Section 3: Lyo-cycle phases

Freezing (with optional annealing)

Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)

Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)

Section 4: Lyo formulations

Excipients for small and large molecules

Section 5: Quality product attributes

General and specific to freeze-dried products

Influence of collapse and eutectic melting

