Wearable ECG Monitors Market Report 2024: Forecast to Witness 22% CAGR During 2024-2028 with iRhythm Technologies, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Medtronic Dominating

The global wearable ECG monitors market has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.29 billion in 2023 to $4.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increasing awareness among the general population regarding health and fitness, and rapid growth in the elderly population.



The wearable ECG monitors market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring, and rapid technological advances, which are expected to drive the market for wearable ECG monitors. Major trends in the forecast period include the use of artificial intelligence, technological advancements in wearable ECG devices, the integration of technology and analytics in patient care, investment in wearables and mobile applications, and advances in the use of cardiovascular monitoring technologies.





The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) has spurred interest in the development of wearable devices for continuous cardiac activity monitoring. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CVD causes one death every 36 seconds in the USA, totaling nearly 836,546 deaths. Given the high mortality rate in CVD patients, there is a critical need for wearable ECG monitors that enable continuous heart monitoring, facilitating quick emergency responses and earlier detection of heart malfunctions.



The growth of the wearable ECG monitors market is anticipated to be propelled by the aging population.



The diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia requires prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring. This has led to an increased demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring, with smart clothing technology emerging as a novel alternative tool.



In May 2023, Movesense, a Finland-based company specializing in programmable ECG, heart rate, and movement sensors, partnered with Labfront. This integration enables researchers to seamlessly gather and assess ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, and motion data without the need for SDKs or APIs. Labfront, a US-based company, provides a research tool unifying real-world data capture from wearables, including ECG and blood pressure.



Western Europe was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitor market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global wearable ECG monitors market share. The regions covered in the wearable ECG monitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the wearable ECG monitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

