Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Report 2024-2030: Insights Into Market Dynamics, Pricing, BOM, Supply Chain, Ecosystem, Patents, Case Studies, Technologies, Leading Market Players

The global electric commercial vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 to USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.8%. The ECV traction motor industry is expanding rapidly, driven by a global shift toward sustainability and electrification. With stringent emissions rules and rising environmental awareness, industries are increasingly adopting electric and hybrid vehicles, driving up demand for ECV traction motors. Advances in technology and government incentives have accelerated this growth trajectory, making ECV traction motors an essential component in the transition to a greener future. As the market grows, ECV traction motors will play an increasingly important role in changing the transportation landscape, providing efficient and environmentally friendly solutions across a wide range of sectors.







Reduced mechanical complexity and power loss to drive growth of single-speed drive transmission



A single-speed drive in traction motors is a motor arrangement that has a fixed gear ratio. In this design, the motor directly powers the vehicle's wheels, eliminating the need for a complex transmission system. Single-speed drive motors are appropriate for urban driving circumstances commonly found in commercial vehicle applications that require constant speed operation, such as stop-and-go traffic. Single-speed drive motors help to increase the overall efficiency and reliability of electric commercial vehicles. While these motors offer simplicity and economy appropriate for urban driving, they may have limits in specific scenarios, such as high-speed highway driving or applications that require precise control of vehicle speed.



Single-speed traction motors are still prevalent in some electric commercial vehicles, such as the Ford e-Transit electric van by Ford Motor Company (US), which features a single-speed transmission electric motor that is powered by a 68 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a demonstrated range of 126 miles on the Cargo Van low-roof models. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (US), BorgWarner (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Dana Incorporated (US) also supply drive motors, eAxles, electric powertrain systems, and electric powertrain system parts. Thus, single-speed drive motors remain a practical choice for electric commercial vehicles seeking streamlined and efficient propulsion solutions tailored to urban environments.



Booming logistics sector to drive growth of Van in ECV traction motor market



Demand for effective and adaptable logistics solutions has surged as a result of e-commerce's rapid growth. Traction motors power electric trucks used for last-mile delivery, allowing logistics organizations to satisfy the growing demand for fast and dependable parcel delivery services. Electric vans are enclosed wagons or motor truck vehicles that receive power from the power grid and are driven by an electric motor. The growth of the logistics and e-commerce sectors is expected to drive the market for electric vans for various applications, including last-mile delivery and distribution services.



In September 2023, FedEx Express Europe, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, announced the addition of 23 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans to its UK operations. These eSprinter vans use two electric motors to power the vehicle mounted at the rear axle. Electric vans would witness an increasing demand due to lower operating costs, negligible harmful emissions, and government support. With the growing demand for electrification of mass transit transport and developments in battery technologies, pure electric vans were introduced in the market. OEMs such as Schaeffler Group (Germany), Shenzhen Inovance Technology (Chian), and Dana Incorporated (US), among others, offer different motors for electric vans. For instance, Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Transmissions, eBeam Axle, and LD34 are some traction motors offered by Dana Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Shenzhen Inovance Technology, respectively.



Optimized weight distribution within vehicles to drive Central Drive Axle market during the forecast period



In the rapidly growing electric commercial vehicle market, the central drive axle emerges as a key component enhancing vehicle propulsion and performance. Positioned between the front and rear axles, the central drive axle optimizes weight distribution, stability, and traction, essential for commercial operations. Its strategic placement allows for efficient power delivery to the wheels, improving vehicle maneuverability, particularly in urban environments where tight spaces and frequent stops are prevalent. Central drive axles are well-suited for articulated buses and heavy-duty trucks with trailers. Placing the motor in the center simplifies drivetrain design for these longer vehicles with complex turning mechanisms.



Advancements in electric motor technology are further leading to the development of more compact and powerful central drive motors. This allows for easier integration into the central axle without sacrificing performance or ground clearance. The CeTrax system by ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) is an all-electric central drive used in buses, trucks, and special vehicles, such as terminal tractors and body carriers. CeTrax saves on costs and reduces the workload involved in technical integration and service.



Advancements in motor design to drive growth of Permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) during the forecast period



The growing popularity of PMSMs in electric commercial vehicles is attributed to their performance and an increase in electrification and sustainability in the automotive industry. Major manufacturers such as Tesla (US), BMW (Germany), and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan) have adopted this technology in their electric vehicle platforms, leveraging its efficiency and power density to enhance the overall driving experience and appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers. Advancements in motor design and manufacturing processes have made these motors more cost-effective and accessible, further driving their adoption in electric commercial vehicles, including delivery vans, buses, and light-duty trucks.



Traction motor manufacturers such as Dana Incorporated (US), American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (US), and FinDreams Powertrain Co., Ltd. (China) (a subsidiary of BYD) offer a wide range of PMSMs for commercial vehicles. For instance, Dana offers TM4 SUMO LD for light commercial vehicles, medium-duty trucks, medium buses, and heavy-duty trucks when integrated into e-Axles. Similarly, in January 2022, FinDreams Powertrain announced the release of its second-generation 3-in-1 150 kW electric drive system. With a power range of 120 and 180 kW, the system includes a PMSM and provides a maximum wheel torque range between 3,000 and 3,800 Nm.



Electric commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla Ins. (US), BYD (China), Volvo Trucks (Sweden), and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), among others, also use PMSMs in their electric commercial vehicles. For instance, the Tesla Semi, an all-electric heavy-duty truck, uses a liquid-cooled AC permanent magnet synchronous motor with a variable frequency drive. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van utilizes a PMSM for its efficient and powerful electric drive system. Thus, the growing adoption of electric commercial vehicles with PMSM will support the market growth of the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market.

Research Coverage

The Market Study Covers the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market By Vehicle Type (Medium-duty Trucks, Heavy-duty Truck, Electric Pickup Trucks, Light Vans, Full-size Vans and Buses & Coaches), Power Output (Less than 100 kW, 100-200 kW, 200-400 kW and Above 400 kW), Motor Type (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), AC Induction Motor, and DC Traction Motor), Transmission (Single Speed Drive and Multi-speed Drive), Design (Radial Flux and Axial Flux), Axle Architecture (Integrated Axle and Central Drive Unit) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe and North America).

It also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market ecosystem. The market is dominated by global players such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Dana Limited (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Germany), and Allison Transmission, Inc. (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product developments, deals, and others to gain traction in the market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rapid Development in Electric Commercial Vehicles to Drive Market

Light Van Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Integrated Axle Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Axial Flux to Have Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Multi-Speed Drive Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Less Than 100 kW Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Account for Dominant Market Share in 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Innovations in Motor Control and Power Electronics Shift Toward Sustainable Transportation Lower Operating Costs Than Ice Engines Government Initiatives and Subsidiaries

Restraints Vulnerability to Supply Chain Constraints Limited Range of Electric Commercial Vehicles

Opportunities Development in Fuel Cell Technology Rapid Urbanization and Fast Growth of E-Commerce Sector

Challenges Overheating of Motor Absence of Standardized Norms and Regulations



Industry Insights

Pricing Analysis

Bill of Materials

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Design of Modular eAxle for All-Terrain Heavy-Duty Applications Considering Gradient Weight Transfer

Design and Packaging of All-In-One Axle

User Experience of Battery-Electric Trucks in Norway

Patent Analysis

Legal Status of Patents, 2012-2024

Top Patent Applicants, 2012-2024

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Axial Flux Motors Switched Reluctance Motors (SRMs) Permanent Magnet Synchronous Reluctance Motors

Adjacent Technologies IoT in Electric Vehicles Solid-State Batteries



