India Mixer Grinder Market Forecast to 2029, Featuring Preethi Kitchen Appliances, Sujata Appliances, Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric, TTK Prestige, Groupe SEB India, Usha, Bosch and Philips

The Indian mixer grinder market witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to rising demand in the residential sector as well as hospitality sectors. The demand for mixer grinders experienced modest growth during COVID-19. In FY2020, COVID-19 had caused a small loss for the market which resulted in a suspension of economic activities, temporary shutdown in restaurants, and disruption in the supply chain causing adverse effects on the logistics market in India. However, during the lockdown, people started pursuing their hobbies of baking and cooking, large number of households were engaging in making new dishes for themselves as well as their families, which generated significant demand for mixer grinders in recent years.



According to this research, the India Mixer Grinder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2029F. The primary reason for growth in the India mixer grinder industry can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and rising population. Moreover, changing lifestyles and awareness about the benefits of home-cooked food leads to boosting the sales of Mixer Grinder in the country.



The mixer grinder market had seen a positive outlook during the pandemic owing to the adoption of a work-from-home culture by employees due to lockdown measures imposed by the government. Thus, people highly participated in cooking activities which generated a huge demand for mixer grinders during the pandemic. Additionally, in order to avoid the infection people prevented themselves from dining outside, which also acted as a catalyst for driving the mixer grinder market in the country.



Market Segmentation by End User



Residential vertical acquired the highest revenue share in the India mixer grinder market in 2021 on account of approximately 34.93% of the Indian population concentrated in urban cities of the country in 2020 and 40% by 2030 along with the booming real estate sector. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and young people with dual-income family members having a busier lifestyle are contributing towards the growth of mixer grinders in the residential sector.



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels



Offline stores offer the availability of various brands in one place which provides easy accessibility to customers as people are quite interested in buying products after quality checking. Hence, offline channels boost the demand for mixer grinders in upcoming periods of time.



Market Segmentation by Motor Capacity



Mixer grinders with a Motor capacity of up to 550 W generate highest revenue in upcoming years as it is the preferred choice for individuals due to cost-effectiveness and higher usage in houses and low-dimension restaurants.



Market Segmentation by Regions



The Southern region is forecast to generate more revenue due to the great extent of the tourism and hospitality sector in this region. Moreover, people in these regions preferred more grinding and spices dishes which boosted the demand for mixer grinders.



